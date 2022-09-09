By Tim Scott
I’m writing this on Labor Day, and it is raining, a not uncommon occurrence over my six decades of living through usually bittersweet summer endings.
Yes, it is the unofficial but still highly symbolic end of the warmest of seasons, and today marks a shift in our everyday world that affects virtually everyone. On top of all this, we’ve lost a couple of hours of daylight since the solstice, the hordes of hummingbirds have thinned a bit, and the sun has drifted southward as it always does, changing the way the light slants through our west facing windows. Yes, change is in the air, carried along by the late summer breeze.
While we love all of the seasons and their variety, summer remains a welcome, offsetting balance to winters of all kinds, not only because of the warmth but also the light. The older we get the more the light matters, it seems. If a life can be correlated along the lines of dawn to dusk, spring to winter, or planting to harvest, then perhaps nature’s cycles are truly mirrors of our own. But for a mirror to work effectively, light is required.
September always brings the start of school, an annual and universal life-altering event which we can all so clearly remember. Even for those of us for whom school is a distant memory, the start of this New Year still remains a signature moment of endings and beginnings.
With new clothes, new packs and lunchboxes, new friends and new teachers, most of us have some memory of those yearly fresh starts. The way memory works, I am told, is that the earliest memories have a way of filling the great open part of our young brains, and thus we remember these moments with a level of clarity not found in events as we age. Perhaps this explains how our elders remember events of their childhoods so much more clearly, all these years later, than what they had for lunch today.
For most of us September signifies an end to the fun and freedom that is summer, and the start of the regimen of learning. It is a memory that sticks with us even after so many years have passed. Ask a school teacher who has retired and they will invariably respond that having no classroom to inhabit come September is at first unsettling, indeed.
But this September carries with it another level of seismic shift as we emerge, further still, from the interruption and uncertainty of the past two very strange years. Until now, so much of ordinary life has been, for better or worse, founded on familiar routines.
Certain things are meant to happen, year after year, in certain cycles and without much question, at least until two years ago. First days of school, picture day, football games, Halloween, pilgrim pageants and paper cut out thanksgiving turkeys have long set the pace and tone for the fall.
Now, with the ancient keystones of our lives unsettled and even shifting, we pass across bridge after bridge of new experience never knowing how, or when, the carrying arch might give way. Such a level of uncertainty has a way of bringing on an uncomfortable pall to our day to day meanderings.
If nothing is safe and secure, then what of our progress through the expected, and usually historic, rituals of our collective years? Is the future really as uncertain as it seems, or, then, was it ever that certain? Is it just our newly attuned sensitivity to the unknown that has revealed the fragility of it all.
The rains beats on today as ever and even the dogs want to stay indoors. After days of warmth and swimming in the lakes and rivers, today is suddenly the first soup day of the season. We may even clear out the fireplace for a the first late afternoon blaze since early April.
As humans, we know of and prepare for random swings in life as we know it, and today is just one of those days. We know that a multitude of gorgeous autumn days are just ahead and that soon the new routines of our valley children’s’ school days will be settled.
We know that the days will continually grow shorter and that the nights will join in by becoming cooler, still. These remain certainties in an uncertain world. And for those for whom this Labor Day marked a new beginning, I suspect the coming weeks will bring both challenges and affirmations around the choices you have made, the opportunities that lie ahead.
There are many moments in our lives that feel like New Year’s and today is one of them, rain, or otherwise. And this September brings a fresh uncharted path for many of us especially in the shadow of these tumultuous times.
In spite of nothing being certain (was anything, ever?) all we can do is move along on our chosen paths with renewed confidence, or concern, or a brave combination of both. Much like the weather, we can only do our best with what we have and so far we still have a lot to be grateful for.
Tim Scott lives in Jackson
