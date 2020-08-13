CONWAY — The Mount Washington Valley Craft Fair will be on Saturday, Aug. 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 23, at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Schouler Park at 1 Norcross Circle, Route 16, in North Conway (located in the beautiful park in front of the Scenic Railroad).
There will be more than 80 fabulous arts and crafts exhibitors. Leashed, friendly dogs are welcome. Even though the fair is outside, wear a mask and social distance for everyone’s good health and safety in these challenging times. Free masks are available if you forget yours; just see Joyce in the golf cart.
Some of the arts and crafts will include hand-painted valances/wooden decor/slates/metal/lamps, handsome cedar wood furniture, soft sculpture toys, personalized growth charts, wooden art, metal lanterns, quilts, New Hampshire maple syrups, soy candles, homemade pandemic masks and shields, handmade dolls, handmade jewelry, wildlife photography, metal artwork, jams and jellies, hand-poured soaps, kettle corn, CBD oils and more.
The fair will be held rain or shine under canopies. Admission is free.
For more information, call Joyce at (603) 528-4014 or go to joycescraftshows.com.
