LOVELL, Maine — Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library in Lovell is excited to feature world-renowned Portland author and maritime historian, Lincoln Paine, on Thursday, Feb. 25, from 7-8 p.m.
The author of five books, including the award-winning “The Sea and Civilization: A Maritime History of the World,” Lincoln has given lectures throughout the world and has published more than a hundred articles, reviews and lectures on maritime history.
Publisher’s Weekly honored “The Sea and Civilization” with a starred review, saying, “Paine’s highly detailed work encompasses a wide array of topics, from trade and the influence of the sea on warfare and political coalitions, to ship building techniques through the ages, to piracy and slavery. ... Paine has compiled an invaluable resource for salty dogs and land-lubbers alike.”
And The Wall Street Journal proclaims, “Elegantly written and encyclopedic in scope, with an expert grasp of the demands of seamanship in every age, ‘The Sea and Civilization’ deserves a wide readership.”
More about his life and work can be found on his website at lincolnpaine.com.
To join this free Zoom event, go to hobbslibrary.org and click on the Zoom link by 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25. For phone links or questions, call the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library at (207) 925-3177.
The “Meet the Author” series is co-sponsored by White Birch Books and Bridgton Books, where you can pick up the featured authors’ latest releases.
