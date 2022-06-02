WOLFEBORO — Singers Matt Heaton and Jumpin’ Jamie will collaborate to present a special Friends of Music concert on June 3 at 7 p.m. at The Great Hall of the Wolfeboro Town Hall.
Heaton believes that music for kids can be fun for both children and their parents. His songs are a mix of rockabilly, surf, American roots and Irish traditional music, imbued with a serious sense of fun.
He has performed for over 20 years as a touring Irish guitarist. He has played with surf rock bands in Chicago and Boston, and holds a master’s degree in classical guitar from Northwestern University. Matt performs on a big orange electric guitar and tenor banjo.
When his son was born, Heaton began attending sing-alongs at local libraries. Inspired to try it himself, he soon discovered that he truly enjoyed connecting with kids musically. His own memories of the songs of "Sesame Street" and the Muppets inspired the humor in his own music. The songs are fun and clever, expertly performed.
Jumpin’ Jamie performs “Kindie Rock” for crowds of 12 to 12,000 and everything in between. He has performed for celebrities and their families, corporations, and, this past summer, "Sesame Street."
Jamie was taught basic guitar by his father, and he moved on to eventually play in a local rock band. He worked with a record label for eight years and his “kindie” rock debut came when a co-worker asked him to perform at his daughter’s birthday party. His music is full of energy, fun, yet capable of delivering messages about difficult topics like racism and the pandemic.
He has a large following on Spotify, with one song getting over 70,000 plays in October. His song “Ghost in My House” was named a “top Halloween song” by Yahoo, Good Housekeeping and several other outlets. Jumpin’ Jamie will be joined by his trio of rock musicians for an extra boost of excitement to the performance.
The Wolfeboro Friends of Music asks that all attendees for whom vaccination is available be vaccinated against COVID. Mask wearing will be appreciated, social distancing will be in place.
Adult tickets are $25 and are available at Avery Insurance, Black's Paper & Gift Store, online at wfriendsofmusic.org or at the door. High school students with ID will be admitted free of charge and younger children accompanied by an adult ticket purchaser will be admitted free of charge.
