FRYEBURG, Maine — The Western Maine Firefighters’ Association is hosting the 58th annual Convention of the Maine State Federation of Firefighters in Fryeburg, Maine.
The convention will take place at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds from Friday through Sunday, Sept. 18. This makes it possible for firefighters from throughout the state of Maine to assemble.
The annual business meeting of the federation is an integral part of the convention on Friday, allowing for the election of the officers and to conduct federation business.
More important, it encourages fellowship, friendly competition, the Muster and improves communication among our Maine Fire Service Community.
The convention is open to all firefighters near and far, as we encourage our fellow firefighters to participate in the convention. The convention is also open to the public as well, and the public is encouraged to come see the apparatus, the parade on Saturday at 10 a.m. and visit with the vendors of safety equipment, and much more.
Saturday morning is the parade that features fire apparatus from all over the state with a large collection of antique fire apparatus of all types. Saturday evening continues with a banquet, a keynote speaker, Steve Hirsch, chairman of the National Volunteer Fire Council, followed by awards.
Sunday at 9 a.m. is the Fireman’s Muster, a friendly competition of firefighter’s skills from teams around the state.
As one can see, this convention brings activities, fun and education for all that attend.
For more information, go to 2022 MSFF Convention on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.