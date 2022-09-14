FRYEBURG, Maine — The Western Maine Firefighters’ Association is hosting the 58th annual Convention of the Maine State Federation of Firefighters in Fryeburg, Maine.

The convention will take place at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds from Friday through Sunday, Sept. 18. This makes it possible for firefighters from throughout the state of Maine to assemble.

