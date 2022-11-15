LOVELL, Maine — The Lovell Area Food Pantry was founded over a year ago by a concerned citizen, Michelle Molloy, along with wonderful support from area residents.
She had a vision to help those who found themselves in need of a “hand up” whether for food, dry goods or even pet supplies. Once the pantry was functioning, the need to inform those in the greater Lovell area grew and ways to spread the word of the pantry became a challenge.
As in any new enterprise, a few “bumps in the road” were encountered but have been smoothed out and the pantry, in its second year, is now under the supervision of Rachel Thurston of Lovell and her “band of worker-bees!”
The Lovell Lion’s Club stepped in to allow the pantry use of its hall for storage and distribution of goods. There is also a donation drop-off at the Wicked Good garage at 360 Main St., to the left of the green awning for your convenience.
For financial donations, the mailing address is: Lovell Area Food Pantry, PO Box 261, Lovell, ME 04051.
The pantry is open the second and fourth Thursdays of each month from 10 a.m. until noon at the Lovell Lion’s Club at 2081 Main St. in North Lovell, Maine. If a person is unable to get to the pantry, goods can be delivered, as well.
The first step is asking for some assistance. For those interested in getting food and dry goods that are offered, you can send an email to lovellareafoodpantry@gmail.com or call (207)542-7239 to place an order. Include your name, address and number of people in your family. The pantry is open to anyone in the greater Lovell area and beyond.
The staff at the Lovell Food Pantry love and appreciate their patrons and consider them family. Let your friends and neighbors know that the pantry is here to serve those who would accept a little help in these times of need.
