LOVELL, Maine — Members of the Lovell United Church of Christ are supporting families of Maine’s victims of COVID-19 with remembrances.
Pastor Lois Amidon wanted to do something to let families know their loved ones are not forgotten.
The Lovell United Church of Christ family, with origami instruction and supplies from Vicki Royer of Lovell, began assembling handmade paper cranes — each one memorializing a Mainer taken too soon by COVID-19.
The cranes hang in the church in a loving and striking dedication. With the number of victims rising, the congregation continues to add to their tribute each week.
“These individuals had friends, families, loves, joys, emotions and full lives,” said Jenny Michaux Dotson, a trustee of the Lovell United Church of Christ. “The individual cranes are beautiful, and bring on very strong emotions when seen in person.”
A dozen church members have also made over 2,000 face masks by hand to contribute to COVID efforts.
Jenny Michaux Dotson started the mask project at the church at the beginning of April.
With sewing production in high gear — Elsa Newhouse, Pat Stearns and Lois Boysen made 1,600 between the three of them.
Lovell United Church of Christ masks have been donated and delivered locally and to four medical facilities and over 15 states.
The Lovell United Church of Christ is closed at this time due to COVID-19 precautions. Information on the church’s reopening and viewing their remembrance display will be announced on the church website at lovellucc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.