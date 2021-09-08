BARTLETT — Little Angels Service Dogs, a non-profit Assistance Dogs International-accredited service dog organization based in Bartlett is pleased to announce the appointment of Wendy Olson to its national board of directors.
Olson is Northway Bank’s mortgage sales manager vice president for New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont.
She has more than 30 years’ experience working with community members in the lending business. She first became involved with Little Angels as a volunteer puppy foster and has been volunteering for the organization since then.
“I'm beyond thrilled and can't think of a better person to join our leadership team at Little Angels than Wendy,” said Josh Drew, executive director for Little Angels.
“Wendy is always prepared to help at a second's notice and genuinely believes in the cause we are serving. Already, we have seen the benefit of having her be a part of our LASD family, and I can't wait to further utilize her immense knowledge," he continued.
Olson, he said, "is completely dedicated to our mission of changing lives and we see her do it through her selfless acts on a daily basis.”
Little Angels is a collaboration of trainers and volunteers who strive to change the lives of disabled individuals, through Seizure Alert & Response Dogs, Autism Assistance Dogs, Mobility Assistance Dogs, Hearing Dogs, Diabetic Alert Dogs and Psychiatric Service Dogs for Civilians and Service Members.
For more information or to volunteer, go to littleangelsservicedogs.org or call (603) 374-5156.
