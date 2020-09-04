As the new school year gets underway, I would like to remind the community that the Conway Public Library is a valuable institution available to all. This includes home-schooling families, as well as students who have recently moved to remote instruction.
The onset of the COVID-19 health crisis has created the need for libraries and schools to pivot in the methods of providing access to educational resources. We want to know how we can best support and enhance at home learning, and welcome all feedback and ideas from families.
Email Head of Youth Services Tara McKenzie at tmckenzie@conwaypubliclibrary.org to request the purchase of new materials, suggest special virtual and small group programming, or any other kinds of education and enrichment-related support.
Have you ever wondered how a writer generates enough ideas to create a story, how one accomplishes getting a book published or how one learns writing skills? These are just a few of the many questions that have come to my mind about professional writing.
You now have an opportunity to ask a writer the questions you would like. Elizabeth Atkinson is a part-time Lovell, Maine, resident, and an award-winning middle-grade author who will be joining me for an interview through Zoom on Monday, Sept. 14, at 6:30 p.m. I would like kids, teachers, parents and grandparents to join us.
Email me at tnarducci@conwaypubliclibrary.org for Zoom access, and to pose a question that you would like to be asked. You have a choice to remain anonymous or for your first name to be mentioned. A full write up of the interview will be posted through the Conway Public Library website.
Atkinson wrote “Fly Back, Agnes,” “The Island of Beyond,” “The Sugar Mountain Snowball,” “I Emma Freke” and “From Alice to Zen, and Everything in Between.” Awarded the 2020 International Book Award for Children’s Fiction from American Book Fest, Fly Back, Agnes was also featured in Travel and Leisure Magazine as “10 Books Your Kids will Love During Quarantine.”
“Fly Back Agnes” is available for purchase at White Birch Books in North Conway and for loan through the Conway Library.
Learn more about Elizabeth Atkinson and her books here through her website authorelizabethatkinson.com.
For more information about resources and programs at the Conway Public Library call (603) 447-5552, go to conwaypubliclibrary.org, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
