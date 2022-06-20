June is a busy month at the Conway Public Library. The biggest event for the summer is “Oceans of Possibilities,” our Summer Reading Program, which began on Thursday, June 16.
Everyone can sign-up to participate in summer reading bingo. Every time a card has a completed row, bring the completed card to the Library for a prize and to enter the summer grand prizes raffle.
Saturdays, join Sunshine Yoga in Library Park at 11:30 a.m. for Yoga in the Yard. Yoga sessions will continue each Saturday though the summer (weather permitting). Bring your own mat and there is a $5 suggested donation.
It’s not too late to sign up for the Citizen Science Experiment. Day 1 is a field day on the Swift River, Wednesday, June 22, from 1 to 3 p.m. Register by emailing jbeavers@conwaypubliclibrary.org or call the library at (603) 447-5552. Day 2 is Wednesday, June 29, back at the library from 1 to 2 p.m. to analyze the water samples for microplastic contaminants using a microscope and computer. For more information, email Jeff at the email above or go to bit.ly/CPLScience.
Two programs will be held at the Library and sponsored by N.H. Humanities. “Life Downstairs: British Servant Culture in Fact, Fiction and Film,” presented by Ann McClellan, will be held on Tuesday, June 21, at 2 p.m. McClellan will explore the history behind the rise and fall of British servants and why Americans are so fascinated by their stories on page and screen.
“The History of Agriculture as told by Barns,” presented by John C. Porter will take place on Wednesday, June 22, at 6:30 p.m. and is hosted by the Friends of Conway Public Library. Mr. Porter will demonstrate how these majestic barn structures represent Yankee ingenuity, hard work and skilled craftsmanship, as well as providing a link to our past that adds to the state’s scenic beauty. Both programs are free and open to all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.