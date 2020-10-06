As the weather cools, we can find it a little more difficult to leave the comfy spaces of our homes, especially during the winter, and more especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, the Conway Library is continuously offering quality programs that you can access from home, at no cost.
This Thursday, Oct. 8, at 6:30 p.m., local libraries from Conway, Tamworth, Jackson, Madison and Freedom, are partnering with the New Hampshire Humanities to present “All Eyes are Upon Us: Racial Struggles in the Northeast, from Jackie Robinson to Deval Patrick.”
From Brooklyn to Boston, from World War II to the present, Jason Sokol traces the modern history of race and politics in the Northeast. Why did white fans come out to support Jackie Robinson as he broke baseball’s color barrier in 1947 even as Brooklyn’s Blacks were shunted into segregated neighborhoods? How was African-American politician Ed Brooke of Massachusetts, who won a senate seat in 1966, undone by the resistance to desegregation busing in Boston? Is the Northeast’s history a microcosm of America as a whole: outwardly democratic, but inwardly conflicted over race?
Sokol is an associate professor of history at the University of New Hampshire. He is the author of two books: “There Goes My Everything: White Southerners in the Age of Civil Rights” and “All Eyes Are Upon Us: Race and Politics from Boston to Brooklyn.” He has held fellowships from Harvard, Penn and Cornell, and both books have been reviewed in The Washington Post as well as The New York Times.
Registration is required to attend “All Eyes Are Upon Us” virtually through Zoom by emailing a request to Tessa Narducci at tnarducci@conwaypubliclibrary.org. Spaces are limited.
A variety of choices are available beginning in November for story time sessions, and all children and their caregivers are invited to register by emailing tnarducci@conwaypubliclibrary.org. Space is available on a first come, first serve basis.
In-person story times will take place on Tuesdays with Narducci, and Saturdays with Tara at at 10:30 a.m. There will be a limit of 10 people total in the Ham Room, and groups will be spread out on washable mats. Masks are required for all attendees ages 3 and up.
A virtual story time on Zoom with Narducci is being offered on Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. Enjoy quality stories, songs and activity extension ideas from the comfort of your home.
Senior citizens in the valley need partnership and support. If you have a computer and/or accessories that you no longer need, why not give back by donating? Computers (Windows 7 or higher), keyboards, and mice are now being gratefully accepted at the library as part of the response to COVID-19. Stay at home suggestions. The Gibson Center for Senior Services is partnering with the Conway Public Library to “Equip, Train and Connect” low-income seniors to Zoom and Telehealth.
With the assistance of a generous grant from the Tufts Health Momentum Fund and professionals in the valley, including Tom Albert of Computer Port, Andrea Libby of Libby Computer, the VNHCH, and the Conway Public Library staff intend to help 50 to 75 seniors who are isolated and feeling the lack of access to health care posed by COVID-19.
Donated desktop and laptop computers with keyboards will be refurbished and provided at no charge to seniors in need. One-on-one training sessions will be provided by appointment at the Conway Public Library by calling (603) 447-5222 or Gibson Center for Senior Services (603) 356-3231.
