By Kathy Keene
Yes, it’s cold outside…and icy. It’s a good time get the calendar out so you can make some entertaining indoor plans for yourself, your family and friends. The Conway Public Library is just the place to help you do that, so make a cup of hot chocolate and let’s see what is coming up.
For the tiny tots, you know we have story times on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m., but there is much more in store for the family over the next few weeks. Dungeons and Dragons Club has been added to the calendar for older children. The basic premise of D&D is storytelling. This is accomplished through fantasy board games and books. D&D encourages creativity and teamwork, while incorporating literacy, math, probability, and game theory. Join us Monday, Jan. 24, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and go to conwaypubliclibrary.org for future dates.
If your age range falls into the other end of the spectrum, perhaps you are interested in, or confused by, options for Medicare. Whether retirement is on the horizon, or you have been immersed in Medicare already, do you know how to choose the right plan for yourself? Is Original Medicare the best option, or is the Advantage Plan best? Local expert Ele Border will be here on Monday, Feb. 7, to steer you in the right direction.
If you have an interest in local authors and in the great outdoors, Littleton’s, Anders Morley, will introduce us to his award-winning book, "This Land of Snow," on Wednesday evening, Feb. 9. Put yourself on our waiting list for this book. Winner of the 2021 National Outdoor Book Award, his moving presentation will suit those with a taste for adventure and an appreciation for nature’s gifts.
And now, for a moment, think about yourself. This next event is focused on you, the nurturer. "Don’t Pop Your Cork" is a program that will help you create wellness in your life. This presentation takes place on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m. and is suitable for everyone. She understands the struggles and frustrations parents and caretakers encounter, and will help you honor the hero within yourself and others. Professional development certificates of attendance will be available for educators.
That’s all for now, folks. Don’t hesitate to stop by the Library to say hello, and checkout our website for other events and more details on those mentioned here: conwaypubliclibrary.org.
