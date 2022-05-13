By Brett Gagnon
Your generosity has been outstanding and the Conway Public Library greatly appreciates you. The Teen Leadership Council Art Auction raised $1,165 for new furniture for the teen area. The Friends of the Library Book Sale raised more than $1,400. All proceeds from the book sale will benefit the programs the library provides for our patrons.
We are busily working on the final preparations for the 2022 Summer Reading program. Thanks to our local businesses who have contributed prizes for the program, including Cranmore Adventure Park, Story Land, Sunshine Yoga and Zeb's, just to name a few.
We are excited for the “Oceans of Possibilities” coming our way in June. Be on the lookout for more information soon. If you represent a local business and would like to donate a fun prize for our raffle giveaway, please let us know and you will be represented as a summer reading program contributor.
Speaking of reading (which we all love to do), the book discussion group is back and meeting on Monday, May 16, at 4 p.m. This month’s pick is “Before You Know Kindness,” by Chris Bohjalian. There’s still time and we have a couple of books and audio books available for checkout. June’s book is “One Summer: America 1927,” by Bill Bryson. We will have additional copies available soon for check out.
Our weekly Maker Madness and Minecraft programs will end the last week of May. Don’t let your children miss out on the last couple of weeks of these great programs! Wednesdays at 4 p.m. is Maker Madness; make ice-cream cookie sandwiches on May 18 and bring your own tie-dye on May 25. Three more weeks of Minecraft Tuesdays at 4 p.m. Be sure to register for the Tuesday you want to attend by visiting the link for each day. Questions? Contact Jeff at jbeavers@conwaypubliclibrary.org.
Upcoming programs: Tuesday, May 17: "Knights of Fluffletopolis" (bit.ly/CPLKnights); Tuesday, May 24: Capture the Flag (bit.ly/CPLFlag); Tuesday, May 31: Create your own museum (bit.ly/CPLMuseum).
Don’t miss the artwork on display in the Ham Community Room by local artist Lucy T. Merrow, up through the end of May. Merrow likes to paint landscapes, buildings, and local scenes. The colors and shadows in nature are constantly changing and she delights in capturing their beauty in scenes familiar to people who live and vacation in the area. Merrow’s artwork is for sale and her contact information is available at the library.
"Bee" sure to join us on Monday, June 6, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for the new PBS nature film "My Garden of a Thousand Bees." See bees like you’ve never seen them before! In conjunction with the film, we are giving out wildflower seed packets to support our local pollinators and information cards of the Common Bees fo Eastern North America (while supplies last).
Go to plantwildflowers.com and beesinyourbackyard.com to learn more. If you have planted the wildflower seeds, be sure to hashtag pictures you take when the flowers bloom with #PlantWildflowers and #ConwayLibraryNH.
Children who attended story time recently planted some of the seeds in our flower beds in the park next to the Library. We can’t wait to see all of the beautiful wildflowers in bloom.
The library will be closed on Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day. Be sure to stock up on your reading materials for the long weekend.
See you at the Conway Public Library, located at 15 Greenwood Ave. in Conway. Connect with us in the following ways: (603) 447-5552, conwaypubliclibrary.org, facebook.com/conwaypubliclibrary, instagram.com/conwaylibrarynh.
