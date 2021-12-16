CONWAY — The Conway Public Library and the Gibson Center for Senior Services have received a grant from the National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health in the amount of $15,000.
These funds will be used to expand the capacity of our underserved citizens to access, understand online health information and participate in clinical research programs to accelerate health research and medical breakthroughs.
This project will provide computers and training to senior citizens, offer public programming on accessing reliable health information online and supply a privacy pod to help facilitate telehealth visits. Between January and March 2022, there will be a four-part speaker series on the topics of understanding clinical research, evaluating online health information resources, accessing telehealth services and participating in clinical research.
The need for improved access to health information is quite clear. Carroll County is sparsely populated, with only 51 people per square mile. It is also an aging county, with a median age of 52 and 29 percent of the population over the age of 65.
In the latest County Health Rankings for the state of New Hampshire Carroll County ranked eighth out 10 in Health Outcomes. The rural, dispersed nature of the county, coupled with the aging population, provides challenges to accessing health care services, particularly when it comes to specialists. These challenges can be mitigated by telehealth services and increased health literacy, better navigation of digital health information and increased understanding of clinical health research.
This project will help close the digital divide — the gulf between those who have ready access to computers and the internet and those who do not — by placing computers in the hands of senior citizens and offering them the training and support to use them.
Training will be provided by Andrea Libby, from Libby PC, and Conway Public Library staff along with additional volunteer mentors.
“This is a natural extension of the ongoing Equip, Train and Connect program and the opening of our Gibson Commons Internet Café later this month, dedicated to making internet resources available to all,” Gibson Center Executive Director Marianne Jackson, MD, said.
Additionally, this project will help to raise awareness about All of Us, the NIH precision medicine research program, and increase awareness and use of All of Us learning activities, NLM and other trustworthy health information resources to inform personal health and wellness decisions.
“We are thrilled to have received this prestigious, national grant award,” Library Director David Smolen said. “I want to thank Marianne Jackson and Caleb Gilbert for their critical contributions to the grant proposal. We could not have done this without them. We are so happy to have such an excellent relationship with the Gibson Center and look forward to working with them on this and future partnerships.”
Founded in 1900, the mission of the Conway Public Library is to create an environment that promotes lifelong learning and community engagement. To meet that end the library collects and provides access to materials in print and digital form that meets the intellectual and cultural needs of the community.
The address of the library is 15 Greenwood Ave. in Conway Village. Library hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
