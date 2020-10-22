CHOCORUA — Barbara Plonski of North Conway was installed as president of the Kiwanis Club of Mount Washington Valley in a socially distanced installation ceremony on Sept. 16. The ceremony, attended by club officers and members, was held in an open-air tent at The Preserve in Chocorua.
President-elect Mike Albarelli, Vice President Russ Seybold, Secretary Susan Staples-Smith and Treasurer Allen Gould were also installed as officers. The term for all officers began Oct. 1 and ends Oct. 1, 2021.
In addition, the following members were installed to serve on the club’s board of directors: John Gallo (three years), Nancy Marquis (three years), Dan Weir (three years) and Ralph Fiore (one year).
They will join current directors Maura Ammendolia, Dan Andrews, Chris Booras and Pete Levesque. Immediate past president Darlene Ference will also continue to serve on the board for 2020-21 along with the directors and new officers.
The Kiwanis Club of Mount Washington Valley is a volunteer organization which supports multiple community organizations in addition to their own projects. The club’s most visible project is Angels and Elves, which recently moved into new Elf Headquarters at Settlers Green, the former site of Dress Barn. Elf Headquarters is busy gearing up for the holiday season and expects to provides gifts for hundreds of area children in need.
The club raises money for Angels and Elves and other endeavors through fundraisers such as Photos with Santa, the Kiwanis Coffee Booth at the Fryeburg Fair, the Passport to Entertainment books, the annual Kiwanis golf tournament, the Autumn Express train, and many others. Due to COVID-19, in-person fundraisers since March 2020 have been canceled.
However, the club is hard at work using Zoom for board, committee and upcoming member meetings to generate creative fundraising ideas to help keep vital projects afloat.
More information about the Kiwanis Club of Mount Washington Valley can be found on its Facebook page or at mwvkiwanis.org.
