The Mount Washington Bicycling Club, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, was established more than 12 years ago for the purpose of “promoting safe cycling, uniting cyclists, and fostering youth cycling throughout the Mount Washington Valley.” To achieve this goal, the club schedules weekly group rides throughout the season, sponsors and supports various cycling events and hosts several socials.
Updated COVID-19 protocol will be upheld at all upcoming events. Check out all the information on mwvbicyclingclub.org.
According to the club's Gail Costello, "We are especially pleased to host the 12th Kids' Bike Safety Day Saturday, May 8, at Story Land. You must register online in order to attend. The website is where you need to go in order to do this. You will register for a time slot between 9:45 am-1:30 pm."
Masks will be required to be worn properly by all.
Crank the Kanc is happening on Saturday, May 15. Registration is completed and 245 cyclists will be racing up the Kancamaugus Highway. Spectator vehicles are allowed only at the scenic pullouts.
Costello said, "We are hopeful to have a social in the near future where we can gather safely outside. Members will receive an email announcing location, time, and date for the spring social. We welcome new members. All details as well as applications can be found on the club's website."
As members, one of the benefits is participating in group rides. The club hosts rides for all different cycling levels in and around the MWV. These rides take place most days of the week and have a specified leader. We will start the season with “ warm-up” rides-alternating Wednesdays and Fridays.
Beginners are encouraged to join us as we work our way into road riding again. The popular Tuesday gravel and pavement rides are back along with the Thursday road rides.
Wednesdays with Jack is for our strong, fast riders. The Spin on Sunday rides will start up soon as well.
The Scenic Saturday ride is a work in progress as we hope to have a weekly Saturday ride again. We are also looking at the possibility of reinstituting the popular Ride and Dine rides. All the rides will be posted on our ride calendar so check the website as these will be posted as ride leaders begin scheduling their specific rides.
Team leaders are excited to see familiar faces and to welcome cyclists new to the rides.
Bicycling in and around the MWV is invigorating and promotes healthy activity. Let's be cautious and follow the rules of the road on our bikes, as we would as a driver in a car. As a driver please be extra attentive when passing cyclists.
