LOVELL, Maine — The Hobbs Library Speaker Series and the Greater Lovell Land Trust will be presenting the co-founder of Community Water Justice, Nickie Sekera, who will speak about “Maine’s Water Sovereignty in a Global Water Crisis,” via Zoom on Thursday, Nov, 18, from 7 to 8 p.m.
With the recent acquisition of Nestle Waters North America/Poland Spring brand by One Rock Capital Partners and Metropoulos & Co (now doing business as BlueTriton Brands), Sekera says we need to know what this means for water security in Maine and how it will affect locals.
Besides being a water rights advocate from Fryeburg, Maine, and a co-founder of Community Water Justice, Sekera is also a founding board member of the Saco Headwaters Alliance, a journalist with the Sunlight Media Collective, a mentor and adviser to several youth-led and grassroots leadership projects, and has served as a Trustee of the Fryeburg Water District.
For the Zoom link and for more information, go to hobbslibrary.org or call the library at (207) 925-3177.
This event and the entire Hobbs Library Speaker Series is sponsored in part by a generous contribution from Norway Savings Bank.
