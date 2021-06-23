CHATHAM — The Chatham Historical Society will start off its summer schedule of events with a History Hike on Saturday at the old Andrews' homestead in North Chatham.
The property, which was in the Andrews family from about 1850-1997, has been continuously farmed. At times, the families also had logging, saw milling and maple syruping operations.
George Andrews will be on hand to share stories of his great-grandparents, grandparents and parents, as well as from his own childhood growing up on the farm.
The property is now owned by Becky Knowles and Jim Coogan, who continue to farm the land. They have created wooded trails that are open to the public for walking, snowshoeing and skiing. The hike will be on these trails which are mostly flat, about 2 miles. The hike will start at 9 a.m., at 2427 Main Road, Chatham.
The society will also be selling raffle tickets for a pair of Adirondack chairs made by Silas Eastman, wildlife photos by John Rondeau, a nature photo by Fran West and an afghan made by Ellie Waterman. Only 100 tickets will be sold for each item.
The raffle drawings will be held throughout the summer, with the drawing for the chairs taking place July 4.
Photos of the prizes can be seen on the society's website, chathamhistoricalnh.org .
A painting titled, “Gateway to Chatham,” by Diane Scott, also will be auctioned in October.
In addition, the society has several potted black walnut seedlings which they will be offering for a $10 donation each. Black walnuts are beautiful trees with many historic uses. The wood is prized by furniture and cabinet-makers and is good for fence posts, sills and shingles. The nuts are a delicious addition to cakes, cookies, stews, and can be ground to flour. The husks of the nuts are good for dying wool and cloth.
For more information about the Chatham Historical Society's events and raffles, call (603) 694-3388.
