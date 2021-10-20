OSSIPEE — An energetic group of volunteers came together on Sunday to improve the existing trail system in Ossipee’s Constitution Park. Thanks to New Hampshire AARP and the Mt. Washington Valley Age Friendly Community, and with the special guidance of Dr. Marianne Jackson, executive director of the Gibson Center for Senior Services in North Conway, a small grant was awarded to help with signage, building a new kiosk and upgrading the map of the park, which had not been done in 25 years.
Edwina Boose, who is on the Steering Committee of MWVAFC and a member of the Outdoor Spaces group, discovered that Constitution Park in Ossipee is a gem that many communities throughout the country would be envious to have.
Recognizing that it has been underutilized, she gathered a group of friends from several communities to help with the grooming of the trails.
Many of the people are part of a walking/hiking group that met weekly during the pandemic to enjoy the outdoors and socially connect.
Tim Otterbach is credited with designing and building the kiosk; and Kyle Copeland, Bob Boose and Eve Klotz for making the signs.
Next steps for the group is to form a non-profit organization, Friends of Ossipee Constitution Park, to help with the costs of improving the outdoor space for people of all ages.
The park has playing fields, tennis and pickle ball courts, playground, dog park and 2 miles of trails, one of which leads down to Ossipee Lake. It is the site for the annual Ossipee July 4th activities and fireworks.
Fundraising has begun for potential additional activities at the park. Discussions are underway for the possibility of a nine-hole disc golf course to be installed in the spring.
A meeting is planned for Nov 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Hobbs Tavern for community members to come together and discuss long-range plans for the use of the park.
For more information on joining and donating to the Friends of Ossipee Constitution Park, email focpossipee@gmail.com.
