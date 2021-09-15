EFFINGHAM — Earlier this June, the Green Mountain Conservation Group opened a new interpretive trail to the public at its conservation center located at 236 Huntress Bridge Road in Effingham.
The nature trail includes interpretive guides and numbered sign posts where visitors can stop and read more about the surrounding environment. In addition, children ages five to ten can complete a Trail Activity Booklet and earn their Junior Conservationist patch. Interpretive trails are trails with guided educational elements. They are generally shorter trails and teach visitors about the natural, historic, or cultural environment that they are walking through.
Green Mountain Conservation Group’s interpretive trail features 10 numbered wooden posts along both the Blue Heron Trail and Artemis Trail which total approximately one mile. Visitors can refer to the map on the welcome kiosk to see the trail locations. Highlights include the Ossipee River outlook, vernal pool, tree and plant identification, and several other informational features along the forested route.
The new Green Mountain Conservation Group nature trail and guides were built and designed by AmeriCorps members Emma “EB” Brandt and Trent Millum. The Trail Activity Booklet is designed for kids ages 5-10. Children can fill out a bingo card of plants, animals, and insects they see along the trail, label the parts of a watershed, and tell the age of a tree by counting its rings among other activities.
If a child completes as many pages as they are old, they can show their booklet to a Green Mountain Conservation Group staff member and receive a Junior Conservationist patch. Anyone 11 and older can follow along with the “Green Mountain Conservation Group Interpretive Trail Guide.” Part of this guide includes tree identification for those interested in learning about native tree species.
Visitors can borrow an accompanying tree ID guide from the kiosk and return it when finished.This trail is welcoming to kids of all ages and dogs on a leash. Please make sure to practice “Leave No Trace” principles while on the trails and enjoy Green Mountain Conservation Group’s new interpretive trail walk.
Green Mountain Conservation Group is a community-based, charitable organization dedicated to the protection and conservation of natural resources in the Ossipee Watershed in central Carroll County including the towns of Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Ossipee, Sandwich and Tamworth.
Founded in 1997, Green Mountain Conservation Group is a networking and referral resource for area residents concerned about land use issues in their communities. It encourages individual and small group activism based on common sense and science-based approaches to resolving problems.
To learn more about Green Mountain Conservation Group and volunteer opportunities write to info@gmcg.org or go to gmcg.org.
