TAMWORTH — Since the pandemic hit, rural areas like the Ossipee Watershed towns have seen a surge in home sales, new housing, and more year-round residents. How will towns will be able to protect important natural resources such as drinking water, wetlands, lakes, rivers, wildlife and overall quality of life in our area with this increased development?
To address these concerns and assist towns with a proactive approach to planning for the future, Green Mountain Conservation Group has teamed up with UNH Cooperative Extension to offer a free workshop on Wednesday, March 31, from 5 to 6 p.m. entitled: “Planning for Protection: Using Your Natural Resource Inventory.”
This program was rescheduled from the original date of Jan. 27, 2021.
Green Mountain Conservation Group will host Amanda Stone, natural resources and land conservation state specialist from UNH Cooperative Extension, for this natural resource planning workshop.
Learn why a natural resources inventory is a critical piece for prioritizing and protecting key natural resources in your community. A range of natural resources, such as wildlife habitats, wetlands, surface and groundwater resources, cultural resources and more, will be discussed.
Some questions that will be addressed include: How do towns balance the need to protect important natural resources with the needs of development? How can towns get started on an NRI? How does an NRI become a living guide to natural resources protection? The workshop will also review how a town’s NRI and the natural resources chapter in a town’s master plan can (and should) complement each other.
An interactive discussion will follow an initial presentation, and there will be an opportunity for participants to ask questions and provide comments and feedback that will guide future regional workshops and collaborations. Town officials and members of the public are encouraged to attend.
This program will be online on Zoom. Go to gmcg.org to pre-register. This program is made possible thanks to the generous support of The Tamworth Foundation.
Over the past 20 years, Green Mountain Conservation Group has worked on various natural resource planning projects with towns in the Ossipee Watershed, which includes Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Ossipee, Tamworth and Sandwich.
