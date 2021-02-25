EFFINGHM — Green Mountain Conservation Group will be presenting the third annual Polar Plunge on Wednesday, March 17, at noon with AmeriCorps member and Education and Outreach Assistant EB (Emma Brandt), Executive Director Matt Howe, Outreach Coordinator Moselle Spiller, and Education Coordinator Tara Schroeder taking the plunge into the frigid Ossipee River in Effingham.
This event is a fundraiser for natural resource protection in the Ossipee Greater Saco River Watersheds. Video will be broadcast live on Green Mountain Conservation Group’s Facebook page. Green Mountain Conservation Group welcomes donations to support the fundraiser now through March. Go to gmcg.org/polarplunge/ to donate.
Every dollar raised will sustain critical Green Mountain Conservation Group programs in research, education, advocacy and land conservation (REAL). With your gift you join a community wide movement to protect and conserve the critical natural resources our health and livelihoods depend on.
Here are just a few of the many initiatives GMCG has planned for 2021 that your charitable donation will make possible:
• Youth science programs for local schools about drinking water, Eastern Brook Trout, and water quality.
• Nature Story & Discovery Time weekly series for families and young children.
• Regional Interstate Volunteers for the Ecosystems and Rivers of Saco (RIVERS) water quality monitory program.
• “Wonders of Water” community art exhibition.
• Saco River Stream Crossings Assessment Project to help improve aquatic organism passage and flood resilience for Ossipee Watershed towns.
• Best Management Practices such as rain barrel installations to protect water quality.
• Groundwater research.
• Microplastic research of local lakes, sediment, plankton and drinking water.
• Less Plastic Initiative for local schools and communities.
The goal is to raise $5,000 in pledges by March 17. Donate online at gmcg.org/polarplunge or write a check noted “polar plunge” made out to GMCG at P.O. Box 95, Effingham, NH 03882.
The Green Mountain Conservation Group is a community-based, charitable organization dedicated to the protection and conservation of natural resources in the Ossipee Watershed in central Carroll County including the towns of Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Ossipee, Sandwich, Tamworth in New Hampshire and the Sacopee Valley of Maine.
To learn more about charitable giving or becoming a volunteer please write to info@gmcg.org and go to gmcg.org.
