EFFINGHAM — On select Mondays in July, Green Mountain Conservation Group will be offering "Nature Story and Discovery Time." This free public program will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Blue Heron House at 236 Huntress Bridge Road in Effingham.
Each session will include a nature-themed story, songs, crafts, games, and outdoor exploration around the day’s theme. Activities are tailored for children ages 3 to 6 and their caregivers.
Monday, July 11, will be "Vernal Pond Exploration." Read “Over and Under the Pond,” by Kate Messner, before exploring the vernal pond and learning about the animals that live in this habitat.
Monday, July 18, will be "Wacky Weather." Read “Raindrop, Plop,” by Wendy Cheyette Lewison, and learn about how different weather conditions create wind, rain and rainbows.
Monday, July 25, will be "Busy Beavers." Read “Little Beaver and the Echo,” by Amy MacDonald and Sarah Fox-Davies, and learn about how beavers change the environment that they live in.
To register, email Bethany at education2@gmcg.org or call Green Mountain Conservation Group at (603) 539-1859. Registration is not required, but is strongly encouraged.
The Green Mountain Conservation Group is a community-based, charitable organization dedicated to the protection and conservation of natural resources in the Ossipee Watershed in central Carroll County including the towns of Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Ossipee, Sandwich and Tamworth.
Founded in 1997, Green Mountain Conservation Group is a networking and referral resource for area residents concerned about land use issues in their communities. It encourages individual and small group activism based on common sense and science-based approaches to resolving problems.
