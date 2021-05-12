Green Mountain Conservation Group has announced the winners of the 2021 Less Plastic Challenge.
The Less Plastic Challenge was an Earth Day contest for local youth to up-cycle single-use plastics and create something new and useful. The goal of the annual contest is to spread awareness about the overuse of single use plastics and the impact of plastic on the environment.
The contest encourages youth to reduce, reuse and recycle plastic in creative ways. About 50 percent of plastic products are single-use plastics that are used for 10 minutes or less on average, but persist in the environment for hundreds of years. These plastics pollute the environment, kill wildlife, and harm human health.
Despite being considered a “disposable” material, plastic never really biodegrades; it breaks up into microplastics which are infiltrating the environment. Studies estimate that the average human consumes a credit card worth of plastic every week.
The first place winner was Elsa Bartlett, age 9 of Sandwich. She created reusable bags out of single-use bags such as Swedish Fish and shrimp bags.
Elsa explained,
“I made these because I wanted to find a way that we could reuse these bags because we use so many of them in our everyday lives.”
The second place winners were a brother and sister duo, Everett and Teagan Tufts of Stow Maine, ages 6 and 2. Everett and Teagan made a bird feeder out of a plastic juice bottle and a basket out of a salad green box and braided plastic bags for collecting eggs and woodland treasures.
The third place winner was Luke O’Brien who made a helmet out of plastic bottles that gives the wearer a super speed boost. O’Brien said, “It’s made out of plastic because using plastic again helps the earth.”
All winners received a cash prize donated by dedicated volunteers and Green Mountain Conservation Group members, and a gift basket from Tru Earth, makers of eco-friendly household products that use no plastics in their formula or packaging. Find more pictures of the winners and information about the Challenge and Green Mountain Conservation Group’s Less Plastic Initiative at gmcg.org.
Green Mountain Conservation Group is a community-based, charitable organization dedicated to the protection and conservation of natural resources in the Ossipee Watershed in central Carroll County including the towns of Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Ossipee, Sandwich, and Tamworth.
Founded in 1997, Green Mountain Conservation Group is a networking and referral resource for area residents concerned about land use issues in their communities. It encourages individual and small group activism based on common sense and science based approaches to resolving problems.
To learn more about Green Mountain Conservation Group and volunteer opportunities write to info@gmcg.org or go to gmcg.org.
