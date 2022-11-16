CONWAY — Granite Outdoor Alliance, a coalition of New Hampshire outdoor businesses, non-profits and outdoor enthusiasts dedicated to building the outdoor economy, has announced the return of its “12 Days” holiday campaign, a virtual auction featuring products and services from outdoor companies and supporters located within the Granite State.
Over the course of 12 days starting Friday, Granite Outdoor will highlight companies invested in improving and responsibly growing New Hampshire’s outdoor economy and will use proceeds from the auction to fund programming for members, including public awareness campaigns, workforce development studies and advocacy initiatives.
Each day of the online auction, Granite Outdoor will release a bundle of member products, services and activities at 9 a.m. for bidding. Once released, all items will be eligible for bids through Dec. 6. Daily prize packages will include AIARE avalanche courses, guided experiences, ski passes, overnight stays, mountain-made apparel, locally roasted coffee, and more, all found by going to graniteoutdoor.org.
Tyler Ray, Granite Outdoor founder and outdoor director, said: “The 12 Days campaign serves a dual purpose for our organization: it’s a vital fundraising initiative so that we can continue to build our alliance and advocate for the outdoor economy, and it’s a great opportunity to promote the incredible work of our members right here in New Hampshire.
“There’s an unmistakable air of overconsumption around the holiday shopping season, so we’re offering a chance to know exactly what you’re getting and where it’s coming from. Instead of rushing to get mass-produced gifts on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, you can support a local business and put money back into the community,” Ray said.
Granite Outdoor’s 12 Day sponsors include: Appalachian Mountain Club; NEMO Equipment, Minus33, Terracea, Burgeon Outdoor, Ski New Hampshire, White Mountain Puzzles, Mt. Washington Backcountry Festival, Granite Backcountry Alliance, Ski the Whites, Great Glen Trails, North Country Climbing Center, Mountain Shadow Adventures, New Hampshire Environmental Educators, Revision Energy, Waterville Valley Recreation Department, Fire on the Mountain Ski Shop, Highland Mountain Bike Park, NH Brewers Association, Hilary McCloy Physical Therapy and Performance Coaching, Bangor Savings Bank, Dartmouth Skiway, Northeast Mountaineering, The Camp Life, Jackson Ski Touring Foundation, Joe Klementovich Photography, Littleton Bike & Fitness, Chalmers Insurance Group, Peak Business Consultants, Ragged Mountain Equipment, Mt. Eustis Ski Hill, Golden Dog Adventure Company, Mount Washington Valley Adaptive Sports, Tin Mountain Conservation Center, Northern Waters Outfitters, Northern Forest Center, Mooney Mountain Guides and Schilling Beer Co.
