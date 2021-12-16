Green Mountain Conservation Group was awarded two grants by the Dorr Foundation and NH Conservation Moose Plate Grant Fund to support the Less Plastic Initiative in 2021-2023.
The Less Plastic Initiative began in 2016 in conjunction with “More Clay Less Plastic,” a movement from Venice, Italy that promotes use of ceramics instead of plastic.
At the 2016 Less Plastic Day, the movie “Bag It” was shown and inspired students at Kingswood High School to raise funds to replace their Styrofoam lunch trays with reusable ones.
The initiative has grown to include more local schools and an annual Less Plastic Challenge in which youth from schools across the watershed in New Hampshire and Maine are challenged to upcycle single-use plastic items.
Green Mountain Conservation Group began research on microplastics in the Ossipee Watershed in 2021 by sampling lake water, plankton, groundwater and soils using state of the art technology.
Though microplastics are more commonly associated with ocean ecosystems, the conservation group’s research has illustrated that microplastics are present in local freshwater environments, including our lakes, ponds, rivers and streams.
In addition to this research, the conservation group has been collaborating with local schools, camps, libraries and other organizations to educate students and the general public on the presence and persistence of plastic in the environment.
This was done through a variety of presentations, games, activities, and sampling events that illustrate how plastic pollution enters the environment, affects ecosystems, and how to reduce plastic use.
The Less Plastic Guide created by Green Mountain Conservation Group builds on these activities by providing lesson plans and corresponding videos that are aligned with the Next Generation Science Standards for grades K-12.
The guide will be released this winter and hard copies will be provided to local schools along with a digital copy that will be available on GMCG’s website.
Green Mountain Conservation Group will be holding its sixth Less Plastic Day on Dec. 19 for anyone interested in learning more about plastic and its environmental impacts, including local schools, homeschoolers and those participating in remote learning.
This virtual Less Plastic Day will provide engaging activities, science experiments, crafts, films, discussions, book readings and more, all available for free on Green Mountain Conservation Group’s YouTube channel and website gmcg.org in the weeks leading up to Less Plastic Day.
The Green Mountain Conservation Group is a community-based, charitable organization dedicated to the protection and conservation of natural resources in the Ossipee Watershed in central Carroll County, including the towns of Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Ossipee, Sandwich and Tamworth.
Founded in 1997, Green Mountain Conservation Group is a networking and referral resource for area residents concerned about land use issues in their communities. It encourages individual and small group activism based on common sense and science based approaches to resolving problems.
To learn more about Green Mountain Conservation Group and volunteer opportunities write to info@gmcg.org.
