You may find it hard to believe but in just one week, we’ll need to flip our calendars to November and set our clocks back one hour. Yes, it’s true. Next Sunday is the first of November and the end of Daylight Saving Time which in my view, is really good news. Once we set our clocks back, we’ll finally get back that hour we lost in the spring.
I have an update for all those folks that have participated in our “Grab and Go” meal program. We’re still providing takeout meals from our dining room Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. but as the days get colder, we’re going to reconfigure the waiting line for these meals so you won’t have to be waiting outside in freezing temperatures. Stay tune for future updates.
In closing, I want to mention a schedule change regarding the virtual Portland Symphony Orchestra concert. The viewing was originally scheduled for Oct. 22 but due to a conflict in activity room availability, Jill had to reschedule the concert to this Monday, Oct. 26, at 1 p.m. If you’d like to join us for a socially distanced concert on a big screen TV with surround sound, call (603) 356-3231 to sign up. Tickets are $12 per person. We hope you can join us.
Stay healthy, stay safe and God bless.
Next week's takeout menu: Monday, American chop suey; Tuesday, tomato soup and half a turkey and cheese sandwich; Wednesday, chicken parm casserole; Thursday, beef Burgundy; Friday, kielbasa and sauerkraut.
