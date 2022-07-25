As I write this, we are celebrating our volunteers with a luncheon. We have an amazing group of drivers, dining room servers, computer trainers, exercise leaders, thrift store gurus, kitchen staff, senior outreach professionals, and many, many others who graciously give their time and efforts. The Gibson Center is so fortunate to be able to honor our volunteers annually, but truthfully, we are grateful for them every single day.
This year alone, our volunteers have given us 6,147 hours of service, and our Meals On Wheels drivers have logged 41,827 miles. Incredibly, every senior survey we sent out in the last year indicated that the highlight of the day was seeing our volunteers.
The dedication among these individuals is so meaningful and we are honored that they give their time to a cause we are so invested in. If you have ever wanted to learn more about volunteering, call (603) 356-3231.
Although the warmth and humidity might have some of us grumbling, we are aware that winter is around the corner. If you or someone you know is in need of assistance with keeping the cold out this winter, reach out to us.
We have the opportunity to help through a program called WindowDressers which brings community volunteers together to improve the warmth and comfort of interior spaces, lower heating costs by producing low-cost insulating window inserts that function as custom, interior-mounted storm windows.
The volunteers will come and measure your windows between now and September, and then build them in October for installation at your home shortly after. This is a low to no-cost program, and is a great opportunity to keep the cold outside. The website for WindowDressers is windowdressers.org or call (603) 356-3231 if you have any questions or to sign up.
Don’t forget our thrift store is open now Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We are accepting donations of clean clothing, housewares, and small appliances, Monday through Friday 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you have any questions about donations, please call the store, (603) 356-3231, ext. 123.
Upcoming trips
July 26, 4 to 8:30 p.m., MWV Band Concert in the Gazebo, call for home pickup.
July 28, 9 a.m., Crescent Beach ($10 plus park entrance fee).
Programs
Monday: 9 a.m. computer with Mark (call for an appointment); 10:30 a.m. chair exercise; 12:30 p.m. Cape Cod slideshow; 3 p.m. tai ji quan: Moving for Better Balance; Tuesday: 10 a.m. strength, balance and stretch; 12:30 p.m. virtual dementia tour; 4 p.m. home pickups start for the MWV Band Concert; Wednesday: 10 a.m. one-on-one computer with Rick (call for an appointment); 10 a.m. Quilt Club; 12:30 p.m. Game Day; Thursday: 9 a.m. board bus for Crescent Beach; 10 a.m. strength, balance and stretch; Friday: 9:30 a.m. belly dance class (off the rest of the summer); 10:45 a.m. chair exercise; 10 a.m. 2 p.m. Humane Society Pet Food Drive and Senior Pet Adoption.
This week's menu: Monday, Salisbury steak; Tuesday, sausage cacciatore;
Wednesday, beef stew; Thursday, chicken pesto; and Friday, Kielbasa and baked beans
We look forward to your visit, and hope to see you soon for lunch or thrifting.
