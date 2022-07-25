As I write this, we are celebrating our volunteers with a luncheon. We have an amazing group of drivers, dining room servers, computer trainers, exercise leaders, thrift store gurus, kitchen staff, senior outreach professionals, and many, many others who graciously give their time and efforts. The Gibson Center is so fortunate to be able to honor our volunteers annually, but truthfully, we are grateful for them every single day.

This year alone, our volunteers have given us 6,147 hours of service, and our Meals On Wheels drivers have logged 41,827 miles. Incredibly, every senior survey we sent out in the last year indicated that the highlight of the day was seeing our volunteers.

