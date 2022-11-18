By Kristen Santuccio
Greetings from the Gibson Center for Senior Services at 14 Grove St. in North Conway.
As I write, we are cleaning up from our first snowfall of this winter season. It was an abrupt change from the 70-degree weather we had on Saturday, but it is really helping me get into the holiday spirit. Well, that, and today serving our Thanksgiving meal. The entire building smells extraordinary, and we are very excited to share such a special time with our guests.
That brings me to my moment of gratitude in this week’s column: Our amazing staff. The programs we run require so much planning, creativity and enthusiasm. The people who run these programs are compassionate, caring and humble. Every day, there are unique challenges and every day these devoted individuals rise to the occasion.
I wanted to give a special mention to our phenomenal kitchen staff, who have created almost 400 individual Thanksgiving meals in addition to our regular daily meals. Our dedicated kitchen crew makes each meal from scratch, and they do it with so much imagination, knowledge and consideration.
I have the privilege of being able to work with the kitchen daily during our Meals on Wheels preparation. Honestly, it is something to see. Our chefs know each of our clients, including likes and dislikes of certain foods for certain people. It is not uncommon for me to hear “Bob won’t eat corn” or “This is Mary’s favorite chicken dish; she will be pretty happy to see we made it.” They plate homemade, nutritious meals that meet the daily recommended allowances in all categories. While everyone here at the Gibson Center is exceptional to work with, I really want to take a moment to thank our Kitchen. Well done, everyone!
Have you begun to think about holiday shopping, yet? Or decorating? Our holiday galleria on the second floor of the thrift store full of decorations for your table, your tree and your favorite person. We have Hummels, candles, wrapping, stockings, ties, sweaters and more. The thrift store is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 2ish p.m.
We are offering a virtual dementia tour on Monday, Nov. 21. This experience shows how people with sensory loss interpret their environment differently. The tour helps people understand what those facing sensory loss may be coping with, and understanding leads to compassion. Sign up with Penny to take part in this important class at (603) 356-3231.
On Tuesday Nov. 22, the Gibson Center Book Club will meet, with the members of the group each choosing a month, the book for that month, and then lead the discussion. This month’s book is "Ape House," by Sara Gruen. The Conway Public Library can help get a copy of the book, or you can read on your Kindle, or a “grant supplied” Gibson Center electronic device.
The Book Club meets after lunch the fourth Tuesday of each month, call Penny to sign up. We will be closed next week on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24 and 25, our Thanksgiving Recess.
AARP Safe Driver Course: The six-hour class will be offered at the Gibson Center on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Many insurance companies provide substantial discounts for completion. Be safe and feel capable this winter on the roads. The class is $25 for non-members, and $20 for AARP members. It runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a break for lunch in the dining room. Sign up at (603) 356-3231.
We have group rate tickets to the Majestic Theatre presentation "A Charlie Brown Christmas" (sign up by Dec. 2) with the show being Dec. 8. This is an “on your own” trip, we are unable to provide transportation for this event.
Our abbreviated week will still be busy, regular activities for the week are chair exercise (Monday at 10:30 a.m.); tai ji quan (Monday at 4 p.m.); strength, balance and stretch (Tuesday 10 a.m.). We are currently still offering 1:1 computer tutoring on Monday, Wednesday and Friday by appointment. Advanced Health Care Planning with Joan Lanoie and Understanding Healthcare Decisions with Dr. Charles Felton are both offered here onsite by appointment. Felton can help you understand multiple prescription and disease or aging-related issues, so many people are confused by what they hear or read. Felton is eager to help you feel confident and comfortable with your decisions.
This week’s menu: Monday, pork Eisenhower; Tuesday, beef Burgundy; Wednesday, hot dogs and beans; closed Thursday and Friday.
We wish you a wonderful Thanksgiving, and we hope to see you soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.