I moved here from the Midwest in 1971. Our first Easter here must have been earlier then this year. The ski mountains were still open. My dad was asked to play the guitar for the sunrise service at Black Mountain. Being from the Midwest, we did not ski. The skiers were at the top of the mountain. When the sunlight hit the top of the mountain, the skiers skied down to meet us at the base. It was so cold, my dad couldn't feel the guitar strings. We all just sang the joy of the day.
Later that day, we went to Mount Cranmore where they had Easter egg ski races (egg between knees and slalom down the mountain). After that they had canoe races down the mountain. That was quite exciting, and the canoes went everywhere. We wish you and yours the joy of the season.
Next week at Gibson Center, we are sharing the virtual concert of Saint Matthew’s Passion, after lunch on Thursday. Go to gibsoncenter.org for a list of activities and special events. We offer a wide range of exercises, games, social events and day trip. We are even headed to Cape Cod for a week in June. We are timing it so that we can see the Rhododendron Festival in Sandwich. We will also spend a day on Martha’s Vineyard, and tour the Cape.
Lunch this week: Monday, chicken a la king; Tuesday, tuna salad roll; Wednesday, orange ginger pork; Thursday, sloppy joe on a bun; Friday, citrus-glazed chicken tenders. Lunch is served weekdays, from 10:30-12:15 p.m. All are welcome. We are on the corner of Grove Street and Main Street in North Conway.
