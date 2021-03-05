Strange as it may sound, all the recent news about vaccines has brought back some scary childhood memories for me.
You see my dad, a wonderful man and a devoted general practitioner, made sure that my brother and I were always up to date with our vaccinations and booster shots. My brother handled these traumatic events fairly well but unfortunately, I tended to make things a bit more complicated. Polio shots were the worst for me and I can still remember the time I tried to escape by locking myself in the bathroom.
As the years went by, I eventually got over my fear of needles. I’m still not crazy about getting injections but at least now I don’t try to hide in the bathroom.
I’ve been discussing the COVID vaccine with many of our volunteers and seniors. Several of them have already received their shots but others are having a difficult time getting an appointment. If you’re a senior and part of this latter group, give us a call at (603) 356-3231. We’ll take your name and number and try to connect you with our local Walgreen store. We’ve been told that they currently have doses available.
During these trying times, I imagine we all are doing our best to stay safe and healthy. On that note, let me remind you that March is colon cancer awareness month. Please remember that a majority of colon cancer deaths could be prevented with screenings. If you never had a screening or are overdue for one, contact you doctor, discuss your options and schedule one.
Although the Gibson Center is closed to the public, we still provide transportation to local medical appointments, COVID vaccine appointments, grocery shopping and much more. You can also take advantage of our “Grab and Go” lunches every Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Call (603) 356-3231 for more information.
Stay healthy, stay safe and God bless!
Next week's take out menu: Monday, chicken coq a Vin; Tuesday, hamburger stroganoff; Wednesday, Creole pasta bake; Thursday, franks and beans; Friday, seafood Newburg. Please Note: The menu is subject to change without notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.