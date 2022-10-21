By Kristen Santuccio
Greetings from the Gibson Center for Senior Services at 14 Grove St. in North Conway.
I am looking outside my office window, and the beautiful red leaves are getting thin on the maple tree. That feels like a segue to something profound, doesn’t it? Or an ole New England saying.
As always, there is so much I want to share in this column, but I would like to highlight two special items.
First, our congregate meal program, which many of you are familiar with. We offer a chef prepared, hot meal Monday through Friday here in our dining room. These meals are made here from scratch and can be tailored to specific dietary restrictions. We begin serving each day at 11:30 a.m. and continue serving until 12:15 p.m.
While many of our guests come in at 11:30, we are happy to serve you whenever you arrive, right up until 12:15. Meals are always nutrition focused and are tailored to meet the dietary requirements of seniors. Meals for Seniors are by donation only, for anyone under 60 there is a small charge. We post menus here in the, in our newsletter and at gibsoncenter.org.
The second thing ties right into the first, as I have been asked by some of our guests to make sure you all know about our Game Days. After lunch on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m., we open the activity room to anyone who would like to come in and play one of the many games we have here. We have a faithful group who play a great game of Scrabble each week. I stopped in this week, and I learned that “Lawny” was a Scrabble Dictionary sanctioned word. Canasta, card games, one of our board games, or bring your own to play, it is a great way to spend an afternoon. Join us for lunch and then stay for the fun.
One of the most important things I want to share is our transportation program. If you are in need of a ride to The Gibson Center for lunch or an activity or need help with groceries, pharmacy pickup, haircuts or other stops around town, our drivers will do their best to accommodate you. Sharon and/or Jill head out every morning and will bring you home as well. Transportation is also by donation. Call Penny to get on the schedule.
The upcoming week will be full, as usual. Monday is our AARP HomeFit program after lunch. Based on the free AARP HomeFit Guide, this presentation can help individuals and families make their current or future residence — or that of a loved one — their “lifelong home.”
Tuesday, our book club meets for the first time at 12:30 p.m. I am so excited to see which book they pick, and also the fact that they are meeting in our Internet Café, which is really a lovely parlor right across from my office. They will meet thereafter every fourth Tuesday.
Wednesday is Game Day, Thursday is our trip to The Brownfield Market at 12:30 p.m. Friday, we will go after lunch for a ride to see The MWV Art Association Gallery on Norcross Circle.
Our normal activities for the upcoming week are chair exercise (Monday at 10:30 a.m. and Friday at 10:45 a.m.); tai ji quan (Monday and Thursday at 4 p.m.); strength, balance and stretch (Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m.); Little Angels Service Dogs (10:30 to 11:15 a.m.) on Wednesday; belly dancing class is Friday at 9:30 a.m. We are currently still offering 1:1 Computer Tutoring on Monday, Wednesday and Friday by appointment. You can obtain advice from Ele Border on Medicare open enrollment, advanced care planning with Joan Lanoie and understanding health care decisions with Dr. Charles Felton.
Our menu for this week: Monday, soup and sandwich; Tuesday, chicken Bangalore; Wednesday, roast pork with apple cider glaze; Thursday, hunters stew; Friday, sesame chicken.
We look forward to seeing you soon.
