I woke up this morning to a nice steady rain and almost a 20 degree drop in the temperature. It may be a holiday weekend but there’s no denying the fact that we sure need the rain and the cooler temperatures are a welcome change. I’ll take them both.
We certainly hope that a few rain showers won’t stop you from attending this weekend’s Fourth of July craft fair. The fair will be held on the Gibson Center for Senior Service’s front lawn on the corner of Grove and Main Street in North Conway. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. It’s New England crafters at their best.
If you’ve seen our July newsletter online, you know that we hope to reopen the dining room toward the end of this month. I’ve really missed seeing all our wonderful congregate participants and volunteers and can’t wait to welcome them all back.
All of the staff, out of courtesy and safety, regardless of vaccination status will wear masks when you are here. Anyone who is not vaccinated is strongly encouraged to wear a mask or enjoy eating at the picnic tables outdoors.
Our vans can now take full capacity of ridership with masks required while riding. Right now you can also come by and register in person for any trips or programs that are coming up.
For more information please visit our website at gibsoncenter.org and click on “About Us” to see the latest newsletter.
Stay healthy, stay safe and God bless!
Next week's take out menu: Monday, Gibson closed for Fourth of July; Tuesday, chicken Tortellini; Wednesday, roast beef hash; Thursday, chicken Marengo; Friday, brunch for lunch. Please note: The menu is subject to change without notice.
