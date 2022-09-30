By Kristen Santuccio
Well, hello, October. We have had a beautiful stretch of perfect weather. I know this is one reason many of us live here. Cool nights and warm days, combined with the turning of the leaves here in the mountains have a special magic.
Here at The Gibson Center for Senior Services, fall is bittersweet, since many of our regular volunteers have started to notify us of their imminent return to warmer climates for the winter. While we understand the absolute appeal of not shoveling snow all winter, we do miss our friends while they are away.
If you are one of the people who come here for the winter season, we would love to talk to you about volunteering. There are many ways you can help out, and we promise we will work around your fresh powder days. Another reason I am sure fall might be pretty OK is it is Fryeburg Fair season. We have a bus heading over on Tuesday for Senior Citizens Day, and everyone is looking forward to going. Our bus is full, but can to call and go on the waiting list, or let us know you will join us there.
The start of a new month is always busy around here, this week is no exception. Monday, Oct. 3, after lunch we will be hosting two couples who went on the Gibson trip to Alaska. They plan on coming in, sharing some slides and memories from their trip.
Tuesday, Oct. 4, as I mentioned is our annual trip to The Fryeburg Fair. Wednesday, Oct. 5, Our Veterans Coffee starts at 10 a.m. Little Angels Service Dogs will be in for their pre-lunch visit at 11:15 a.m. We have been enjoying watching little Uno grow into himself and his giant paws, he is definitely a favorite around here.
After lunch, we continue to spoil all the pets with a trip to the cat room at the Conway Area Humane Society. Thursday, Oct. 6 after lunch there will be a unique presentation on the folklore surrounding Dream Catchers, and possibly a chance to make one of our own.
Looking forward, next weekend, Saturday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9, is our last craft fair of the season. I understand that all our vendor spaces are full, and it will be a great time to start your holiday shopping. We are traveling to the Currier Museum in Manchester on Oct. 12 to view the Gee’s Bend Quilt Exhibit. The story of the Gee’s Bend Quilting Club is remarkable, and having the chance to see them in person is stirring.
On Friday, Oct. 14, we will spend some time viewing the foliage and The Pumpkin People in our area. Our Minute Forum returns Tuesday, October 18, we will discuss that more next week. Don’t forget, if you need a ride to the polls, we will be providing transportation on Nov. 8. Our book club will start on Oct. 25, join in and help us choose the books we read.
Our normal activities for the upcoming week are chair exercise (Monday at 10:30 a.m. and Friday at 10:45 a.m.), tai ji quan (Monday at 3 p.m.), strength, balance and stretch (Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.) and belly dancing (Friday 9:30 a.m). We are currently still offering 1:1 Computer Tutoring on Monday, Wednesday and Friday by appointment.
This week's menu: Monday, smothered chicken; Tuesday, chef's choice with pasta; Wednesday, tortellini alfredo; Thursday, Bierock pie; Friday, Asian beef tips
We hope to see you soon.
