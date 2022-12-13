FRYEBURG, Maine — The Fryeburg Area Rotary Club has partnered with Operation Warm, a Rotary Clubsponsored national non-profit that manufactures brand-new, high-quality coats for children.
Operation Warm partners with Rotary Clubs and others all over North America serving over 4.6 million children and families since 1998.
The club has, so far, has purchased 36 high-quality winter coats from Operation Warm for young children and young adults so far, to support families in the local community.
“During these challenging times we want to make sure everyone is safe and warm during the winter months,” said Laura Naughton of the Fryeburg Rotary Club.
The club has advanced about $800 from its general community giving account to get the coats here quickly and they have arrived.
The coats have been distributed to the Fryeburg Thrift Shop and will be at the Fryeburg Dinner Bell. The Fryeburg Thrift Shop will see that these 36 coats of various sizes and gender get to needy families in our area.
“Operation Warm is a national nonprofit that manufactures brand-new, high-quality coats and shoes for children in need,” states operationwarm.org. “We partner with compassionate individuals, community organizations, and corporations across North America to provide emotional warmth, confidence to socialize and succeed, and hope of a brighter future by using the gift as a catalyst for community connection.”
Operation Warm is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Its tax ID number is 38-3663310. All donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.
