FREEDOM — Freedom Historical Society, in partnership through a grant from the New Hampshire Humanities, will be presenting “John Winant: New Hampshire’s Man of the World,” by Richard Hesse on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 7 p.m. The Zoom program is free and open to to members as well as to the public.
Winant is an obscure figure to almost all current New Hampshire citizens. Yet, he is easily New Hampshire’s most accomplished governor. In addition to serving three terms as governor and leading the state through the nation’s most trying economic crisis, Winant was an economic reformer who helped frame Social Security and was an international leader in the labor movement.
He served as ambassador to Great Britain during World War II and was the most popular and influential American in England at that time. Wiant’s life was marked by highs and lows and ended tragically in his mansion in Concord. This program examines his life and measures his impact at home and abroad.
The Freedom Historical Society program is presented by Richard Hesse who is emeritus professor of law at University of New Hampshire School of Law. In 1974, he joined the faculty of Franklin Pierce Law Center (now University of New Hampshire School of Law) where he concentrated on state and federal constitutional law and international human rights.
Hesse has been an active advocate for civil and human rights for nearly 50 years and was twice awarded the Bill of Rights Award by the New Hampshire Civil Liberties Union. He has served as a N.H. Humanities Council speaker on a variety of programs in this field since the early 1980s.
Register in advance by signing in at freedomhistoricalsociety.org and follow the instructions. For more information, call (603) 733-9307.
