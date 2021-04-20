FREEDOM — Freedom Historical Society, in partnership with new Hampshire Humanities through a grant, will be presenting the program “A Walk Back in Time: The Secrets of Cellar Holes” on Wednesday, April 28, at 7 p.m. presented by Adair Mulligan. This online Zoom program is free and open to the public.
Members of the historical and the public are welcome and invited to register in advance to receive access information for this informative presentation. Sign in at freedomhistoricalsociety.org and follow the instructions to register.
Northern New England is full of reminders of past lives: stone walls, old foundations, a century-old lilac struggling to survive as the forest reclaims a once sunny dooryard. What forces shaped settlement, and later abandonment, of these places?
Mulligan explores the rich story to be discovered in what remains behind. See how one town has set out to create an inventory of its cellar holes, piecing together the clues in the landscape. Such a project can help landowners know what to do if they have archaeological sites on their land and help stimulate interest in not only a town’s past but its future.
Mulligan has a runaway curiosity about the natural and cultural history of northern New England. Author of “The Gunstock Parish: A History Of Gilford, New Hampshire,” she has also contributed to a number of publications, including “Proud to Live here in the Connecticut River Valley of Vermont” and “Beyond the Notches: Stories of Place in New Hampshire’s North Country.”
Mulligan writes the quarterly “Lyme Historian” newsletter and is the author of several publications about Lyme’s past. She is co-leading a project to survey the town’s many cellar holes.
In her spare time, she works on her historic home in Lyme. Executive director of the Hanover Conservancy, Adair holds a master’s degree in environmental biology from Smith College.
Join the meeting prior to the 7 p.m. start time.
For more information, call (603) 733-9307.
