CONWAY — Mount Washington Valley Skating Club Board of Directors recently recognized one of its founding members and only member to serve on its Board since its inception 22 years ago. They honored Elly Atwood with a dinner and presentation of a commemorative brick that is being installed in the “Wall of Fame” at Ham Arena.
Atwood joined the board with George Zink in 1999, the founding president, and driving force behind getting figure skating started at the Ham Arena. She served as treasurer, vice president, secretary, and board member of Mount Washington Valley Skating Club for many years.
This summer, Atwood finished out her second term as president of the club. She says she has always had an interest in skating, starting as a skater herself. Her interest grew as her daughter, Stacy McAllister, began her lessons and received inspiration and coaching from club coaches at Ham Arena.
Atwood continued to volunteer for the club as McAllister attained gold, silver and bronze medals in Moves-in-the-Field, Free-Skating and Ice Dance and later became a certified coach with the Professional Skaters Association.
Through the years, Atwood clocked thousands of hours, attending meetings, helping to register skaters, supporting students who were traveling for competitions, ordering costumes and shopping for props for holiday and spring shows, and assisting with fundraisers from dine to donate and raffle events to Midnight Owl races, golf and mini golf tournaments and more.
More recently, Atwood dedicated additional hours of her personal time to study, test and become certified to become a U.S. figure skating judge who volunteers throughout New England with skating competitions and test sessions.
Atwood says the driving force has always been to advocate for affordable learn to skate programs for all ages.
“We have a state-of-the-art ice arena right here in the valley,” Atwood said. “It would be wonderful if everyone was able to experience how fun skating is at any age.”
This past year, the club canceled its major holiday fundraiser and reduced the number of sessions and skaters allowed on the ice at one time to ensure skater and patron safety.
To ensure continuity into the next year despite lost income, Atwood led the way in securing funds that would not only help the club maintain funds to continue operations but also provide scholarships to students and families negatively impacted by COVID. Grants were received from Pequawket Foundation and Northeast Credit Union.
The mission of the Mount Washington Skating Club established 22 years ago remains the same. It is to organize and promote participation in the instruction, training and advancement in all disciplines of the sport of figure skating and to be a dynamic community association increasing interest and development in skating for the general public of the Mount Washington Valley and surrounding area.
Learn to Skate lessons are offered to students of all ages and abilities. Learn to Skate for Hockey lessons are also provided.
For more information, go to mwvsc.org. Those interested in applying for scholarships can use the contact form on the site or email mwvscinfo@gmail.com to express their interest.
