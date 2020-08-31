TAMWORTH — These can be unusual and stressful times for all of us. Herbal tea can help. Cook Memorial Library in Tamworth will be presenting the Zoom talk "Herbs for Resilience" on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m.
Alice Posner will talk about how stress works in our bodies and how local plants and other herbs can support us in both responding to acute stressors, and also becoming more resilient to long term challenges.
Learn about herbs to make your own herbal tea blend, that works with your own body and needs, from safe gentle herbs.
Posner lives in Tamworth by the Bearcamp River, near where there is currently a great stand of Red Cardinal flowers. She graduated from the clinical herbalism program at the Commonwealth Center for Wholistic Herbalism in Boston.
She offers herbal consultations and preparations through "Great Hill Herbals." A name inspired by her childhood spending summers with family up on Great Hill Road.
A link to the Zoom presentation will be at tamworthlibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.