TAMWORTH — The Cook Memorial Library and the Tamworth Community Nurse Association will offer an advance directive workshop on Wednesday, April 14, at 7 p.m. online via Zoom.
Jennifer Robinson of Visiting Nurse Home Care and Hospice of Carroll County and Western Maine will guide participants through the questions to consider, conversations to have, and steps to take in order to develop their own New Hampshire advance directive legal documents.
Participants are encouraged to pick up a copy of the New Hampshire Advance Directive form at the Cook Memorial Library at 93 Main St. in Tamworth before attending the workshop. The forms, along with Jennifer Robinson’s contact information are available in the library’s foyer.
Following the workshop, Robinson will be available to answer questions over the phone or in person. Robinson is a notary, and will make appointments to meet with participants individually to notarize completed advance directives in order to make them valid.
To receive the link to attend the advance directive workshop, register in advance at bit.ly/CMLadvdir21.
According to AARP, “Every adult should have an advance directive in which you explain the type of health care you do or do not want when you can’t make your own decisions. You should also appoint someone who can speak for you to make sure your wishes are carried out. Advance directive is the general term that refers to the various documents that could include a living will, instruction directive, health care proxy or health care power of attorney.”
This workshop is being held in April in conjunction with National Healthcare Decisions Day, which is marked annually on April 16. NHDD is an initiative to encourage people to express their wishes regarding healthcare and for providers and facilities to respect those wishes, whatever they may be. NHDD is not only about end-of-life care but is meant to reach a much broader spectrum so that every individual may have their healthcare wishes met.
Go to NHDD.org to learn more.
