TAMWORTH — Cook Memorial Library and Chocorua Lake Conservancy will be presenting "The People of the Dawnland: The Evolution of the Abenaki and Wabanaki Peoples of the Northeast from First European Contact Up to the Present" with Anne Jennison on Tuesday, March 1, at 7 p.m. live via Zoom.
Jennison will be giving an introductory overview of Abenaki/Wabanaki history in the Northeast from prior to the earliest colonial contact up through the present day.
This presentation also delves into the historic causes for the all too pervasive — and incorrect — perception that there are no longer any Abenaki people in New Hampshire.
Jennison will use a PowerPoint presentation to illustrate her talk and will set aside time at the end of her presentation for a Q&A session. Register in advance at bit.ly/32w8FVi.
Jennison is a traditional Native American storyteller and historian. While her storytelling skills have been polished by more than 30 years of experience sharing Indigenous lesson stories with audiences of all kinds, she also believes that her growth and development as a human being has been deeply influenced by internalizing the content of the Northeastern lesson stories that she tells.
With master’s degrees in both storytelling and history, Jennison also brings a wealth of cultural and historical knowledge to enrich her retelling of timeless Northeast Woodlands Native American stories.
Jennison is listed on the New Hampshire Traditional Artists Roster as a traditional Native American storyteller and craftsperson. She is the current chair of the N.H. Commission on Native American Affairs and is also a member of the Indigenous N.H. Collaborative Collective, an affiliate faculty member for the University of New Hampshire Native American, and indigenous studies minor, and a co-creator of the "People of the Dawnland" interpretive exhibit about the Abenaki/Wabanaki peoples at Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth.
This program is part of “Wabanaki History, Ecology & Experiences,” a series of programs exploring Indigenous history and experiences in what is now called northern New England, a collaboration between the Cook Memorial Library in Tamworth and the Chocorua Lake Conservancy, made possible through a generous grant from The Tamworth Foundation.
