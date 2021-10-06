CONWAY — New Hampshire State Climatologist and UNH Professor Dr. Mary Stampone will be presenting a program on the effects of climate change in New Hampshire on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.
The program is hosted by the Conway Public Library and will take place over zoom. Go to conwaypubliclibrary.org to register for this educational program.
This program will provide an overview of climate change in New Hampshire looking at recent past and possible future changes in temperature and precipitation as well as some context for interpreting changing weather patterns in a changing climate.
As the New Hampshire State Climatologist, Dr. Stampone provides New Hampshire citizens, educators and agencies with weather and climate information to aid environmental planning and management. She is an associate professor in the UNH Geography Department. Besides her climate research, she teaches undergraduate courses in environmental geography, including courses on weather, climate and natural hazards.
Library Director David Smolen said, “We are very happy to have Dr. Stampone join us remotely. We attempt to offer a wide range of programming taking into account the varying interests of our community.”
Founded in 1900, the mission of the Conway Public Library is to create an environment that promotes lifelong learning and community engagement. To meet that end the library collects and provides access to materials in print and digital form that meets the intellectual and cultural needs of the community. In addition to this, the library serves as a critical meeting space for programs where ideas are exchanged and relationships are built.
