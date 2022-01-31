CONWAY — The Conway Public Library will be hosting local writer Anders Morley at 6 p.m on Wednesday, Feb. 9.
A Littleton native, Morley will share with us his book, “This Land of Snow,” winner of the 2021 National Outdoor Book Award.
After leaving home, Morley earned a master’s degree from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, settled in Italy while working as a translator, and explored the Alps in his free time.
A consequence of nostalgia for his New Hampshire winters, the memoir “This Land of Snow” describes adventures filled with adrenaline and exuberance, as well as mistakes and danger. Learn about this amazing trip where he shushed across Canada on skis during the four coldest months of the year.
Publisher’s Weekly describes the book as, “a thoughtful and inspiring account … Morely weaves together human and natural history with skill. Those with a taste for adventure and an appreciation for nature’s gifts will enjoy this moving expedition.”
A regular contributor to New Hampshire magazine, Morley is pleased to share the story of his personal journey and will have signed copies of his book available for purchase. Come hear him speak in the Ham Community Room, masks required.
The Conway Public Library is open Monday through Saturday and provides a wide range of resources to maintain an educational, cultural, and recreational role for the public.
