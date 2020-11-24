Happy Thanksgiving from the North Conway Community Center. With 2020 shaping up to be one of the most turbulent years in our 72-year history, we can still find endless reasons to be grateful.
We are grateful for the joy our summer campers and young athletes have brought to our programs. The seamlessness in which these kids have adapted to the new COVID safety rules is astounding. We are so grateful we have been able to host summer camp and fall sports with all the laughter and smiles that have made every extra step and additional safety precaution well worth the effort.
We are grateful for the amazing programming that has come from our community collaborators. Our collaborators helped us to truly raise the bar in programming this summer with Advantage Kids, Tin Mountain, UNH Extension, Anjali Rose, Project SUCCEED, and the Conway Public Library. We are also grateful for MWV Soccer Club, MWV Volleyball Club, the Girl Scouts Daisies program, Carroll County YMCA and Northern Human Services for breathing life into our space again by bringing their people and their programs to the center.
We are grateful for the enthusiasm and dedication of our adult sports program participants. These passionate folks have been a true inspiration, coming together safely to play and move with friends and serve as role models for our local kids. Recreation, physical activity, and social connections are lifelong practices.
We are grateful for the volunteers who serve as the engines behind our programs and amenities. We are grateful to the coaches who guide our young athletes, the coordinators who facilitate our adult sports programs, the Mountain Garden Club gardeners who maintain our beautiful landscaping, and the many folks who have stepped up to lend a hand with whatever needs doing such as raking leaves, spreading wood chips, or building a desk.
On behalf of the North Conway Community Center staff and board of directors, we want to thank all of you for showing up in many ways to support the center. We are amazed at how much we have been able to offer our community, even amidst a global pandemic. We could not have done it without everyone’s flexibility and willingness to step up and help. We will continue to assess and adapt in order to safely offer programs and space to our community.
We have opened adult sports registration for the month of December. Visit northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports to register online. We are continuing to ask that participants sign up for the entire month in advance. The dates in which we have cancellations include Dec, 11, 12, 17, 24, 25 and 31 and are noted in the subtitle of each session.
We will continue to monitor New Hampshire statistics around positive cases of COVID-19. We are hopeful that our programs can continue to run safely and we will cancel if need be. Anyone who plans to travel outside of New England for Thanksgiving (or otherwise) are required to quarantine for two weeks after you return and will not be allowed to participate in our programs until the quarantine is complete.
In light of the recent mask mandate in New Hampshire, we would like to recap the expectations around masks in our building. Anyone entering our building is required to wear a mask. All participants are required to wear a mask for the health screening and while not actively playing, but are allowed to remove masks during active play (per Gov. Sununu’s mask mandate exemptions). That being said, with positive COVID-19 cases rising in New Hampshire, we do strongly encourage everyone to try wearing a mask while playing.
MWV Soccer Club and MWV Volleyball Club will begin their youth program sessions starting after Thanksgiving. To learn more about their programs, visit mwvsoccer.com and mwvvolleyball.org.
A blood drive will take place on Friday, Nov. 27, here at the center. The drive is hosted by the American Red Cross from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment to donate blood, go to redcrossblood.org. The American Red Cross performs COVID-19 antibody testing for all blood donations.
AA meetings take place every Friday in the multipurpose room at 8 p.m. To join the meeting, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
The building will continue to be closed to the general public for the time being, but we are welcoming folks in for scheduled programs and meetings. If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more about our COVID-safe criteria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.