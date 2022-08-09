Greetings from Adventure Camp at the North Conway Community Center. Our first summer of Adventure Camp was a huge success and accomplished our primary goal to connect local kids with their local landscape.
From the hilly trail systems of Whitaker Woods to the granite face of Cathedral Ledge, all of our Adventure Camp participants got to experience something new. Everyone came to camp with a baseline of some mountain biking and outdoor experience. From there we were able to expand on those skills thanks to our awesome staff and guest experts.
Eric, Adventure Camp lead and year-round maintenance lead at the North Conway Community Center, came to us with experience leading outdoor programming at Summit Achievement, a residential wilderness therapy program. Among other skills, Eric is a certified EMT.
Aine Muzerall, assistant counselor, comes from a family of mountain bike enthusiasts. She became a certified lifeguard this year at the age of 15 in which she had to pass a grueling swim test. Our camp staff are rugged, fun, and an inspiration to our campers.
We have been very lucky to welcome guest experts to share their skills with our campers. Dr. Kimberly Goodwin visited the campers to share her knowledge about first aid in the backcountry.
Jeremiah Beach, bike technician and owner of ProTune in Jackson visited the campers and taught them the basics about bike mechanics and repair. Between our skilled staff and generous guest experts, we have peace of mind that our campers are well prepared to safely navigate the outdoors.
Thanks to a $2,000 grant from the Pequawket Foundation, we were able to schedule some incredible field trips for Adventure Camp. The crew visited the Cranmore Mountain Bike Park for downhill thrills on their mountain bikes. They were able to hitch a ride on the South Chair up the mountain to lap the banked turns of Cranmore’s incredible downhill trail system.
The crew also enjoyed some guided rock climbing trips to Cathedral Ledge. Guides from the International Mountain Climbing School led the experience with top rope climbing instruction for our campers. We are grateful to the International Mountain Climbing School for their generosity in fitting us in and making this experience accessible to our campers.
Claire Procyk, lead camp counselor and UNH undergraduate senior, took some time away from our regular camp at the community center to join the adventure campers to host a citizen science project.
Procyk is an environmental science major and is doing a portion of her capstone project as part of our summer camp. She met the Adventure Campers with nets used to scoop muck samples from the water. The campers used Procyk’s invertebrate guide to identify bugs living in the water which give clues about the water’s pollution levels. Certain invertebrates have varying levels of tolerance for pollutants. The campers were eager to find the different creatures living in the water and had a blast participating in this project.
Adventure Camp has been an incredible opportunity for our campers. It was inspired by a need to increase our capacity in order to accept more campers into our program. With a waitlist the past two summers, we knew we needed to figure out a way to welcome more kids.
The size of our building is a finite limiting factor, so we had to think outside the box. Hosting a group almost completely outdoors made this a clear possibility. Many thanks to John Fuller Elementary School for providing back up indoor space for our campers in case of rain.
The 46th Mud Bowl is coming up the weekend after Labor Day from Sept. 9 to 11. Spectators can purchase weekend passes for $20 which doubles as a raffle ticket for a $500 prize on Saturday and Sunday. Day tickets and a family package are also available.
The parade takes place Saturday morning on Main Street in North Conway starting on Pine Street at 10:30 a.m. and finishing at Schouler Park and Norcross Circle. If you would like to volunteer at Mud Bowl, email leann@northconwaycommunitycenter.org or call (603) 356-2096. Volunteers receive free entry to the event, a free T-shirt and a complimentary meal. Money raised will be donated to the North Conway Community Center, Vaughan Learning Center, and Carroll County Retired Senior Volunteer Program.
Be sure to check out MWV Farmers’ Market which takes place on Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. outdoors at the North Conway Community Center. The market offers a token system for those paying with a credit card or EBT card (SNAP benefits). SNAP tokens are doubled with Granite State Market Match tokens which are good for purchasing fresh fruits and vegetables. Visit the Info Tent or email mwvfarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information.
We have several weekly adult programs taking place at the center including pickleball, basketball, acoustic jam session and Magic: The Gathering. Programs that take place in the gym are $3 per session and other programs are $1 per session. To register for these programs, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and first fill out the registration form (just once for the whole season).
We have instructional classes scheduled at the center, including tai chi, yoga with Christie Rochette, yoga with Anjali Rose and fitness classes with Gisella Gambino. Email Carrie carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to learn more.
Daytime AA meetings take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at noon over at the Whitaker Barn while camp is in session. Evening AA meetings take place here at the center on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. Meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
If you have a program, meeting or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more information.
