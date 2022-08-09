07-08-22 NCCC Adventure Camp biking turning corner

Kaj Erickson turns a corner on a bike trail during the North Conway Community Center Adventure Camp's visit to Echo Lake State Park in July. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

Greetings from Adventure Camp at the North Conway Community Center. Our first summer of Adventure Camp was a huge success and accomplished our primary goal to connect local kids with their local landscape.

From the hilly trail systems of Whitaker Woods to the granite face of Cathedral Ledge, all of our Adventure Camp participants got to experience something new. Everyone came to camp with a baseline of some mountain biking and outdoor experience. From there we were able to expand on those skills thanks to our awesome staff and guest experts.

