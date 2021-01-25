Greetings from the gymnasium at the North Conway Community Center. Our gym sees a number of different folks coming through week to week including a special kind of hero: blood donors.
Every other Friday, a crew of American Red Cross staff show up to host a blood drive. The American Red Cross is facing a critical blood shortage, making these drives essential. The team sweeps in early in the morning with a small box truck and brings multiple wheeled carts into the center at an impressive pace. They quickly transform our gym into a fully equipped blood donation facility.
When the drive opens up, a volunteer greets blood donors for their appointment at the door where they perform a health screening. Donors read through a series of rules and prerequisites around donating blood to ensure they qualify.
From there, donors are invited into the gym to undergo a few tests to ensure they have adequate levels of iron and are healthy enough to give blood. After a quick finger prick, blood pressure check, and a few more questions, donors are welcomed to lounge on a donation bed.
From there, a Red Cross staff member cleans the donor’s arm and inserts a sterile needle designed to draw blood. Donors lounge comfortably for eight to 10 minutes while their blood is collected. The staff collect some additional samples for testing (including a COVID antibody test) and the donor is done.
Donors are welcomed to stick around to grab a snack and a drink from the refreshment area.
The next next drive takes place on Feb. 5 here at the center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment to donate blood, go to redcrossblood.org. If you have never donated blood or it has been a long time, now is a great time to start as there is a critical shortage and significant need for blood donors.
There are a number of other things happening in our building as well. Pickleball in particular has a robust schedule with various sessions targeted toward advanced, intermediate, women and all-skills players. Adult sports sign-ups for the month of February will be live on the website Wednesday, Jan. 24. Go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports to register.
AA meetings take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. Wednesday sessions take place in the gym and Friday sessions take place in the multipurpose room. To join the Friday meeting, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
Our building will continue to be closed to the general public for the time being, but we are welcoming folks in for scheduled programs and meetings. If you have a program, meeting or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more about our COVID-safe criteria.
