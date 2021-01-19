Greetings from the cross-country trails with North Conway Community Center’s newest program.
Our new youth Nordic ski program started off the season with lots of smiles at Whitaker Woods.
With just a few inches of snow covering the trails, there has been just enough to accommodate our gliding skiers.
They started off the session by shuffling around on their new gear from ESSC and getting used to the equipment. The wide open field lent itself nicely for games to get everyone warmed up and having fun.
The skiers learned about their equipment and how to use the fish scales on the bottoms of their skis to push off and glide on the snow. The older skiers ventured into the woods while the younger skiers stayed in the field and played more games.
Skiing participants were joined by volunteers Kara Shellhamer, Lynn Lyman and myself. Volunteers from the Kennett Middle School Ski Team included Grace Perley and Poppy Armenio.
Youth basketball has continued to be a success. All indoor youth and adult programs require masks, small groups and added sanitation to keep players safe. There are still a few spots open for youth basketball. The February pickleball sessions will be posted next week.
To learn more about our programs, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org.
Blood drives continue to take place every other week. The American Red Cross is facing a critical blood shortage. The next drive takes place on Friday, Jan. 22, at the center. The drives are hosted by the American Red Cross from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. To make an appointment to donate blood, go to redcrossblood.org. The American Red Cross performs COVID-19 antibody testing for all donations.
AA meetings now take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. Wednesday sessions take place in the gym, and Friday sessions are in the multipurpose room. To join the Friday meeting, use the playground entrance along the side of the building. Our building will continue to be closed to the general public for the time being, but we are welcoming folks in for scheduled programs and meetings.
If you have a program, meeting or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more about our COVID-safe criteria.
Carrie Burkett is general manager of the North Conway Community Center.
