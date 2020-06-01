Greetings from the gardens at the North Conway Community Center. In celebration of SAU 9’s #MWVUnited social media positivity campaign, we would like to celebrate our helpers.
The Mountain Garden Club volunteers have done amazing work stepping up to volunteer, even during these challenging times. With safety measures in place such as physical distancing, the Mountain Garden Club volunteers have visited the center a few times already to weed, plant, and maintain the beautiful gardens surrounding our facility.
The Mountain Garden Club has been an extraordinary partner since our new facility was constructed in 2015. The group approached the Center about creating a landscape design and installation during the construction phase.
Ryan Sommer, former executive director, reached out to Bob Santoro, owner of Jackson Home & Garden, about pulling it all together.
Santoro had experience with landscape and garden design as well as landscape irrigation design and installation.
“The Garden Club assumed it would be a multi-year project,” Santoro said, “But I insisted that with enough volunteers, we could get it done in one summer. After they saw my design and drawing, the club unanimously approved the plan and timeline at a special meeting.”
The project came together in two and a half months during the summer of 2016.
“Money was raised, volunteers were called upon, and people swung into action working every day,” Santoro said. “Home Depot was the largest donor with over $8,400 worth of landscape and garden materials as well as countless hand and power tools. They even supplied an entire day of labor made up of several store employees. The project was executed and completed in record time for the non-profit club.”
Santoro’s time was donated as well.
Included in the project were an irrigation system, sod, benches, picket fencing, paths, a dry river bed, a footbridge, flowers, trees and shrubs.
Today, in its fourth year of existence, North Conway Community Center’s gardens thrive with the maintenance and care of Mountain Garden Club volunteers. The team is led by Santoro, and they visit the site regularly during the spring, summer and fall seasons. In 2017, the project received an award from the New Hampshire Federation of Garden Clubs.
The Mountain Garden Club hosts its monthly meetings and events at the North Conway Community Center during the winter months which include workshops, speakers, annual luncheons, the holiday boutique dale, the spring plant sale and more.
The Mountain Garden Club is made up of almost 200 members and maintains a total of 12 garden sites in the Mount Washington Valley from Freedom to Bartlett. The Mountain Garden Club’s newest site is the flower gardens at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany.
These sites are known as “Valley Beautification Sites.” Many of them have been designed and built by Mountain Garden Club members and volunteers.
Board member Wendy McVey oversees all of the sites around the Mount Washington Valley. Each site has a captain in charge of coordinating maintenance and upkeep. Regular maintenance includes spring cleanup, weeding, mulching, deadheading, watering and fertilizing.
Santoro, North Conway Community Center garden captain, extended his gratitude to his team by saying, “I would like to thank my crew of gardening volunteers at the Community Center for all their ongoing help in keeping the gardens looking so great! They are Jean, Jeannie, Margaret, Marlene, Karyl and John.”
To learn more about valley beautification sites or to become a volunteer and member of the Mountain Garden Club, go to mountaingardenclub.org or send an email to info@mountaincardenclub.org.
