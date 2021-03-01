Greetings from the North Conway Community Center. As we wrap up our youth winter programs, we are looking ahead to a new slate of youth spring programs.
Our kindergarten through second-grade basketball program wrapped up with a fun practice and medals for all the players. The third and fourth grade players are planning a similarly fun last day later this week — likely with the addition of Coach Jen’s bumping pop songs and some excellent dance moves from the players. The fifth and sixth grade players are wrapping up with scrimmages filmed and streamed on Facebook Live.
While basketball is wrapping up, we are already accepting registrations for our newest spring program Girls on the Run. We are pleased to be able to host this national program for local girls with a curriculum that builds confidence while fostering care and compassion for self and others. Trained coaches use physical activity and dynamic discussions to build social, emotional and physical skills in every girl while encouraging healthy habits for life.
Girls on the Run is an eight-week program for girls of all abilities in grades third through fifth. The program will take place at the North Conway Community Center from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting April 6. To register, go to girlsontherunnh.org and select “Mount Washington Valley/North Conway Community Center” as the location.
A full youth spring sports schedule and registration information will be available on our website later this month. We look forward to offering tee ball for athletes in grades kindergarten through second grade. We will likely offer two different day options as we have seen an impressive roster this year for this age group. We are very excited to bring back softball and mountain biking this spring for athletes in grades third through sixth.
Registration for special pickleball sessions is open on our website at northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports. Pickleball coordinator and advanced player Trevor Sullivan will be hosting a skills and drills session for new players on Friday, March 5. This is a great opportunity for people who are brand new to the sport or who just started in the past year. Additionally, Trevor will be hosting a skills and drills session for aspiring advanced players on March 12.
Registration is open for the micro gym at northconwaycommunitycenter.org/micro-gym. The micro gym is a small 12-by-12-foot square room perfect for personal workout sessions. The space includes a stationary bike, treadmill, weights, bands, pull up bar, and floor space for exercising. The space is reserved by members with a half-hour buffer between reservations to allow for fresh air circulation. The room has a television with an HDMI adapter cord for mirroring shows or music from a smart phone or device. The monthly cost is $15 for Conway residents and $20 for nonresidents.
Blood drives continue to take place every other week. The next drives are scheduled for March 5 and 19 hosted by the American Red Cross from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment to donate blood, go to redcrossblood.org. The American Red Cross performs COVID-19 antibody testing for all blood donations.
AA meetings take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm. A new meeting begins this Saturday, March 1, at 10 am in the gym. Wednesday meetings also take place in the gym whereas Friday meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the Friday meeting, use the playground entrance along the side of the building. To join the Saturday and Wednesday meetings, use the parking lot entrance located in the back of the building at 78 Norcross Circle.
Our building will continue to be closed to the general public for the time being, but we are welcoming folks in for scheduled programs and meetings. If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more about our COVID-safe Criteria.
