By Phil Ouellette
Greetings from the North Conway Community Center during this spectacular winter season.
Did you hear? It’s our birthday. That’s right, 75 and alive providing a community center to the Conway area since 1948. Follow our Facebook page and website for more information as we celebrate throughout the year.
In the meantime, we can’t believe we’re wrapping up our winter sports program and preparing for spring sports that will include mountain biking, T-ball and softball. Registration will open for these programs in mid-March. Looking ahead, our 2023 Adventure Summer program registration will open up in late March. Stay tuned for more information.
Tai chi is looking for new class members. Learn tai chi at the community center Mondays 5 to 6 p.m.; Tuesdays 9 to 10 a.m. and Wednesdays 10 to 11 a.m.
Exercise with Gisella Mondays and Wednesdays 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. For more information call (754) 281-8827.
Mount Washington Valley Stompers will be offering Wednesday night square dancing from 6:15 to 9:15 p.m. Their 2023 spring season will run from March 1 through May. For more information and to register, go to mwvstompers.squaredanceme.us.
We are pleased to offer Girls on the Run and Heart and Soul again this spring. Registration is now open at girlsontherunnh.org.
Both the Girls on the Run and Heart and Sole programs combine running and a thoughtful discussion based curriculum that facilitates social and emotional learning. Girls on the Run is designed for girls in grades third through fifth while Heart and Sole is geared toward girls in grades sixth through eighth.
The curriculum inspires participants to recognize their inner strength and celebrate what makes them one of a kind. Sessions are led by trained volunteer coaches who guide and mentor the girls through dynamic discussions, activities and running games. Topics of discussion include managing emotions, helping others, making intentional decisions and resolving conflict.
The program is open to girls of all fitness abilities and has a long-standing commitment to building a world where every person can know and activate their limitless potential. It is dedicated to being an inclusive, diverse, equitable and accessible (IDEA) organization. All coaches are provided training and resources to adapt lessons for girls with physical, sensory and intellectual disabilities.
Both programs culminate with a celebratory 5K event, which gives participants a tangible sense of accomplishment, as well as a framework for setting and achieving life goals. This fun run is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 3, in Concord.
Both programs will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays and will begin the week of March 20 continuing for eight to 10 weeks. The program will take place at the North Conway Community Center with running games both at the center and at Schouler Park.
The 2023 American Red Cross Blood Drive schedule continues on Fridays in our gym in March and April: March 3, 17 and 31 and April 14 and 28. Appointments are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Blood shortage is a current issue, please think about giving blood, if you don’t already. Check them out on their website to schedule your appointment redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time.
An Easter egg hunt and visit from the Easter Bunny will be on Saturday, April 8, at the center from 9 to 11 a.m. (Inside if inclement weather)
TD Bank First time Homebuyers Days, an informative seminar to answer all your borrowing questions will be held on Tuesday, March 7, from noon to 1 p.m. and Wednesday, May 10, from noon to 1 p.m. for an in-person meeting or choose a virtual meeting. To learn more, call (800) 822-6761 or go to tdbank.com/welcomehome.
We have several weekly adult programs taking place at the moment, including Children’s Playgroup, Music & Munchkins, canasta, mahjong, Magic: The Gathering, video gaming and a sewing group. Adult sports programs include pickleball, basketball and indoor soccer. Programs that take place in the gym are $4 per session and other programs are $1 per session. To register for these programs, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and first fill out the registration form (just once for the whole season). Once registered, you can walk-in on most programs and start playing (excluding Pickleball) or call us and we will put you in touch with the organizer (603) 356-2096.
Daytime AA meetings take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at noon. Evening AA meetings take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. All meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
